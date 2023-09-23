Home / Cricket / News / PM Modi lays foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi

PM Modi lays foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi

To be built near the Ring Road in Rajatalab area, the stadium is likely to be ready by December 2025. The spectators' gallery of the stadium would resemble the steps of the ghats of Varanasi

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
international cricket stadium in Varanasi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday.

Former India cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri, BCCI President Roger Binny, its vice-president Rajiv Shukla and secretary Jay Shah were present on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the function.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that it has spent Rs 121 crore to acquire the land for the stadium while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will spend Rs 330 crore on its construction.

To be built near the Ring Road in Rajatalab area, the stadium is likely to be ready by December 2025. The spectators' gallery of the stadium would resemble the steps of the ghats of Varanasi.

This will be Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket stadium after Kanpur and Lucknow.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Roger Federer in attendance during Neeraj Chopra's event in Diamond League

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

Asia Cup: BCCI Prez Roger Binny and VP Rajiv Shukla to travel to Pakistan

Visa delay for World Cup forces Pakistan to cancel Dubai bonding trip

ECB likely to bring in multi-year contracts for England players

CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir says, beating Australia must to lifet the trophy

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

I love to put myself in challenging situations: KL Rahul after win over AUS

Topics :Narendra ModiVaranasiCricket

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story