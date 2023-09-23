Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

Led by Smriti Mandhana, the Indian women’s cricket team will look to secure a first medal in the most popular sport in the country at the 19th edition of Asian Games , hosted by China's Hangzhou. BCCI sent both the men’s and women’s teams for the first time to participate at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

The Indian women’s cricket team got a bye for the league stage and direct entry into the quarterfinal where they faced Malaysia. The match was washed out and due to better seeding the women in blue advanced to the semi-final. They will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final who also qualified courtesy of a better seeding as their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was also washed out.

India Women vs Bangladesh women playing 11

India Women Probable Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women head-to-head

Total matches played: 13

India won: 11

Bangladesh won: 02

No result: 00

Tied- 00

Indian women’s cricket team’s squad for Asian Games





Harmanpreet Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu

Bangladesh women’s cricket team’s squad for the Asian Games

Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

India Women vs Bangladesh Women semifinal: Asian Games cricket live match time, telecast and streaming details When will India Women vs Bangladesh Women semifinal take place? The India Women vs Bangladesh Women semifinal at the Asian Games will take place on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

What is the venue of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women semifinal at the Asian Games?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women semifinal at the Asian Games venue is the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

When will the India vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal Asian Games live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Bangladesh women’s live toss for the semifinal of the Asian Games will take place at 06:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of India Women vs Bangladesh Women semifinal at the Asian Games according to Indian Standard Time?

The Asian Games women’s cricket semi-final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games cricket semifinal?

Sony Sports Network will live broadcast the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games cricket semifinal in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games cricket semifinal in India?

Sony LIV will live stream India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games cricket semifinal in India.