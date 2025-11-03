PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate women's cricket team on World Cup win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa.

"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence," he said in a post on X.

"The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," PM Modi added. President Droupadi Murmu also lauded Team India for winning their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title 2025. In a post on X, President Murmu said, "My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women's cricket team on winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well, and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women's cricket to even higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated Team India and praised them for a memorable victory in the Women's WC 2025. In a post on X, he said, "We have scripted HISTORY! cricket, what a memorable victory by our women's cricket team against South Africa to lift the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025. Their effort to bring home the trophy has been extraordinary, and the entire nation is celebrating this moment. Each one of them is a world champion and a true role model for our youngsters." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the team, in a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women's World Cup 2025!What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!" Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Team India for clinching the Women's World Cup 2025. Sharing a post on X, he said, "A Historic Triumph for India's Women Warriors! What a game throughout! Super congratulations to our Indian Women's Cricket Team for clinching the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This historic victory stands as a testament to their grit, determination, and teamwork. You've made the entire nation proud and inspired millions of young dreamers to aim high. Here's to many more milestones ahead! Proud of every player."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also congratulated Team India on X, saying, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the Indian team's historic and splendid victory in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. In the final match, the team demonstrated remarkable skill, confidence, and excellent team spirit. Throughout the tournament, the players have enhanced the pride of the country with their outstanding performances. This historic victory of India's daughters will continue to inspire future generations towards sports." The Congress on Sunday also hailed the Indian women's cricket team for its maiden World Cup triumph, with Rahul Gandhi saying the team's courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly. "What a moment of pride! Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly. "You didn't just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation's spirit. Jai Hind!" Rahul Gandhi said. Party president Kharge said this triumph is not just a sporting milestone; it is also a celebration to demonstrate women's power, resilience, and leadership that continues to inspire millions.