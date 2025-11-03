Home / Cricket / News / How much money the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup got?

The Indian women's cricket team have been awarded $4.48 million (approx. ₹39.55 crore) as the prize money for winning ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won ICC Womens World Cup 2025
Indian women’s cricket stands at the threshold of a defining chapter, one that mirrors the men’s 1983 World Cup triumph. On Sunday, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have created history by winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on home soil.  India women's cricket team have been awarded USD 4.48 million (approx. ₹39.55 crore) as the prize money for winning the tournament while South Africa take home the runner-up amount of USD 2.24 million (approx. ₹19.77 crore) after finishing 2nd in the tournament.
 
For India, it was their third final appearance after near misses in 2005 and 2017. For South Africa, it marked their maiden shot at the title at which they fell just short. Both teams had displayed remarkable consistency and character throughout the tournament, setting the stage for an epic finale that could redefine women’s cricket in their respective nations.
   
Record-Breaking Prize Money on Offer
 
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is not only historic in sporting terms but also financially. The International Cricket Council announced the highest-ever prize pool in the tournament’s history, a total of USD 13.88 million (approximately ₹122.5 crore).
 
Here’s the full prize breakdown for this edition:
 
Champions (India) – USD 4.48 million (approx. ₹39.55 crore)
 
Runners-up (South Africa) – USD 2.24 million (approx. ₹19.77 crore)
 
Losing semifinalists (Australia and England) – USD 1.12 million each (approx. ₹9.89 crore)
 
Group-stage wins – USD 34,314 (approx. ₹30.29 lakh) per match
 
5th–6th place finishers – USD 700,000 (approx. ₹62 lakh)
 
7th–8th place finishers – USD 280,000 (approx. ₹24.71 lakh)
 
Guaranteed participation payout – USD 250,000 (approx. ₹22 lakh) per team
 
This marks a 273% increase in prize money for runners-up compared to the last edition, and a near threefold jump in total prize distribution.
 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

