Deepti, Shafali star as India lifts its maiden ICC Women's World Cup Trophy

India clinched their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title as Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma starred with bat and ball in a thrilling win over South Africa at DY Patil Stadium.

India win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on November 2
India women's cricket team lifts its maiden ICC title.
In a sport often defined by heartbreaks and near-misses, India’s women cricketers have rewritten history. The nation’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph wasn’t just a victory — it was a tale of redemption, resilience, and unyielding belief. At the centre of it all stood Shafali Varma, a player once written off, who rose spectacularly from the shadows to script one of cricket’s greatest comeback stories.
 
How did Shafali Varma script the comeback of a lifetime?
 
Barely days before the knockout stages, Shafali Varma wasn’t even in India’s plans. But destiny had other ideas. Drafted in through a late squad reshuffle, the 20-year-old announced her return in style — smashing a scintillating 87, her highest ODI score, in the final against South Africa. Her aggressive intent, footwork against the moving ball, and fearless shot-making set the tone for India’s dominance.
 
If that wasn’t enough, Verma’s golden touch extended to the ball as well. With South Africa mounting a strong reply, she struck with two crucial wickets, halting their charge and turning the contest decisively in India’s favour. 
 
What made India’s allround display so commanding?
 
India’s innings — 298 for 7, their third-highest ODI total without an individual century — was built on collective brilliance. The opening pair launched the innings with a commanding century stand, weathering early movement after a rain delay. Verma’s aggression combined with Smriti Mandhana’s fluent strokeplay gave the hosts a dream start, silencing early doubts about batting conditions.
 
The middle overs saw a brief slowdown, with Chloe Tyron breaking through to dismiss Mandhana. Yet, Verma remained undeterred, reaching her fifty in commanding fashion. Jemimah Rodrigues offered strong support, but both departed before converting their starts, leaving India momentarily vulnerable.
 
It was then left to Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma to anchor the innings. When Harmanpreet fell at a crucial juncture, Deepti took control. With Richa Ghosh joining in, the pair lifted India’s total towards respectability. Ghosh’s six over extra cover signalled intent, and Deepti’s calm fifty ensured India closed with momentum, setting South Africa a daunting chase. 
   
India Women (50 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Smriti Mandhana c †Jafta b Tryon 45 58 65 8 0 77.58
Shafali Verma c Luus b Khaka 87 78 101 7 2 111.53
Jemimah Rodrigues c Wolvaardt b Khaka 24 37 43 1 0 64.86
Harmanpreet Kaur (c) b Mlaba 20 29 46 2 0 68.96
Deepti Sharma run out (Tryon/†Jafta) 58 58 85 3 1 100
Amanjot Kaur c & b de Klerk 12 14 17 1 0 85.71
Richa Ghosh † c Dercksen b Khaka 34 24 24 3 2 141.66
Radha Yadav not out 3 3 4 0 0 100
Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 12) 15
Total 50 Ov (RR: 5.96) 298/7
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Marizanne Kapp 10 1 59 0 5.9 31 6
Ayabonga Khaka 9 0 58 3 6.44 26 7
Nonkululeko Mlaba 10 0 47 1 4.7 27 3
Nadine de Klerk 9 0 52 1 5.77 23 3
Sune Luus 5 0 34 0 6.8 8 2
Chloe Tryon 7 0 46 1 6.57 11 4
 
Where did South Africa lose their grip on the chase?
 
South Africa began their chase promisingly, with Laura Wolvaardt in majestic touch. Even as Tazmin Brits struggled early, Wolvaardt’s boundaries kept the scoreboard ticking. But Amanjot Kaur’s direct hit removed Brits, triggering a chain reaction that India exploited masterfully.
 
Shree Charani’s breakthrough trapped Anneke Bosch lbw, while Wolvaardt’s aggression momentarily revived hopes. However, the turning point arrived in the 21st over when captain Harmanpreet Kaur threw the ball to Verma — a move that changed everything. The young allrounder dismissed Sune Luus with her second delivery and then claimed the prized scalp of Marizanne Kapp in her next over. 
 
How did Deepti Sharma turn the match in India’s favour?
 
What followed was Deepti Sharma’s masterclass in control and craft. First, she removed Sinalo Jafta to deepen the crisis. Then, just as South Africa found renewed spirit through Annerie Dercksen’s sixes, Deepti produced a yorker that uprooted her stumps. In her very next over, she removed Wolvaardt — who had reached another fighting century — sealing South Africa’s fate.
 
Deepti finished with a stunning five-wicket haul, fittingly claiming the final wicket as South Africa folded for 246. India’s 52-run victory didn’t just end decades of waiting; it immortalised a generation that refused to bow under pressure.
 
Why does this win mean more than just a title?
 
For India, this triumph was more than just a championship — it was a defining moment for women’s cricket. From the heartbreak of previous finals to the glory of lifting the trophy, it symbolised belief rewarded and dreams realised. 
South Africa Women (T: 299 runs from 50 ovs)
Batting Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Laura Wolvaardt (c) c AB Kaur b Sharma 101 98 158 11 1 103.06
Tazmin Brits run out (AB Kaur) 23 35 40 2 1 65.71
Anneke Bosch lbw b Shree Charani 0 6 9 0 0 0
Sune Luus c & b Shafali Verma 25 31 31 4 0 80.64
Marizanne Kapp c †Ghosh b Shafali Verma 4 5 7 0 0 80
Sinalo Jafta † c Yadav b Sharma 16 29 23 1 0 55.17
Annerie Dercksen b Sharma 35 37 36 1 2 94.59
Chloe Tryon lbw b Sharma 9 8 10 1 0 112.5
Nadine de Klerk c H Kaur b Sharma 18 19 21 3 0 94.73
Ayabonga Khaka run out (Sharma/†Ghosh) 1 7 15 0 0 14.28
Nonkululeko Mlaba not out 0 0 2 0 0 -
Extras (nb 2, w 12) 14
Total 45.3 Ov (RR: 5.40) 246
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Renuka Singh 8 0 28 0 3.5 31 1
Kranti Gaud 3 0 16 0 5.33 10 2
Amanjot Kaur 4 0 34 0 8.5 8 5
Deepti Sharma 9.3 0 39 5 4.1 31 2
Shree Charani 9 0 48 1 5.33 32 5
Radha Yadav 5 0 45 0 9 12 5
Shafali Verma 7 0 36 2 5.14 18 3
 

