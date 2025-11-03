Deepti, Shafali star as India lifts its maiden ICC Women's World Cup Trophy

In a sport often defined by heartbreaks and near-misses, India’s women cricketers have rewritten history. The nation’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph wasn’t just a victory — it was a tale of redemption, resilience, and unyielding belief. At the centre of it all stood Shafali Varma, a player once written off, who rose spectacularly from the shadows to script one of cricket’s greatest comeback stories.

How did Shafali Varma script the comeback of a lifetime?

Barely days before the knockout stages, Shafali Varma wasn’t even in India’s plans. But destiny had other ideas. Drafted in through a late squad reshuffle, the 20-year-old announced her return in style — smashing a scintillating 87, her highest ODI score, in the final against South Africa. Her aggressive intent, footwork against the moving ball, and fearless shot-making set the tone for India’s dominance.

ALSO READ: How much money the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup got? If that wasn’t enough, Verma’s golden touch extended to the ball as well. With South Africa mounting a strong reply, she struck with two crucial wickets, halting their charge and turning the contest decisively in India’s favour. What made India’s allround display so commanding? India’s innings — 298 for 7, their third-highest ODI total without an individual century — was built on collective brilliance. The opening pair launched the innings with a commanding century stand, weathering early movement after a rain delay. Verma’s aggression combined with Smriti Mandhana’s fluent strokeplay gave the hosts a dream start, silencing early doubts about batting conditions.

The middle overs saw a brief slowdown, with Chloe Tyron breaking through to dismiss Mandhana. Yet, Verma remained undeterred, reaching her fifty in commanding fashion. Jemimah Rodrigues offered strong support, but both departed before converting their starts, leaving India momentarily vulnerable. ALSO READ: Watershed moment in women's cricket: Mazumdar after India win ODI World Cup It was then left to Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma to anchor the innings. When Harmanpreet fell at a crucial juncture, Deepti took control. With Richa Ghosh joining in, the pair lifted India’s total towards respectability. Ghosh’s six over extra cover signalled intent, and Deepti’s calm fifty ensured India closed with momentum, setting South Africa a daunting chase.

India Women (50 ovs maximum) Batting Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR Smriti Mandhana c †Jafta b Tryon 45 58 65 8 0 77.58 Shafali Verma c Luus b Khaka 87 78 101 7 2 111.53 Jemimah Rodrigues c Wolvaardt b Khaka 24 37 43 1 0 64.86 Harmanpreet Kaur (c) b Mlaba 20 29 46 2 0 68.96 Deepti Sharma run out (Tryon/†Jafta) 58 58 85 3 1 100 Amanjot Kaur c & b de Klerk 12 14 17 1 0 85.71 Richa Ghosh † c Dercksen b Khaka 34 24 24 3 2 141.66 Radha Yadav not out 3 3 4 0 0 100 Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 12) 15 Total 50 Ov (RR: 5.96) 298/7 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s Marizanne Kapp 10 1 59 0 5.9 31 6 Ayabonga Khaka 9 0 58 3 6.44 26 7 Nonkululeko Mlaba 10 0 47 1 4.7 27 3 Nadine de Klerk 9 0 52 1 5.77 23 3 Sune Luus 5 0 34 0 6.8 8 2 Chloe Tryon 7 0 46 1 6.57 11 4

Where did South Africa lose their grip on the chase? South Africa began their chase promisingly, with Laura Wolvaardt in majestic touch. Even as Tazmin Brits struggled early, Wolvaardt’s boundaries kept the scoreboard ticking. But Amanjot Kaur’s direct hit removed Brits, triggering a chain reaction that India exploited masterfully. ALSO READ: Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Shree Charani’s breakthrough trapped Anneke Bosch lbw, while Wolvaardt’s aggression momentarily revived hopes. However, the turning point arrived in the 21st over when captain Harmanpreet Kaur threw the ball to Verma — a move that changed everything. The young allrounder dismissed Sune Luus with her second delivery and then claimed the prized scalp of Marizanne Kapp in her next over.

How did Deepti Sharma turn the match in India’s favour? What followed was Deepti Sharma’s masterclass in control and craft. First, she removed Sinalo Jafta to deepen the crisis. Then, just as South Africa found renewed spirit through Annerie Dercksen’s sixes, Deepti produced a yorker that uprooted her stumps. In her very next over, she removed Wolvaardt — who had reached another fighting century — sealing South Africa’s fate. Deepti finished with a stunning five-wicket haul, fittingly claiming the final wicket as South Africa folded for 246. India’s 52-run victory didn’t just end decades of waiting; it immortalised a generation that refused to bow under pressure.