WATCH VIDEO: Pant comes out to bat despite fractured foot after BCCI update

BCCI stated that Pant will be available to bat, if needed, depending on the team's requirements and Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Rishabh Pant’s toe fracture on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford has thrown India’s plans into disarray. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Thursday that Pant, who retired hurt on 37 after copping a blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, will not keep wickets for the remainder of the match.
 
“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper,” the BCCI posted on X.
 
Despite the setback, the BCCI stated that Pant will be available to bat, if needed, depending on the team’s requirements. And Pant did come out to bat after the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket on Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test.       
 
Manchester: India’s Rishabh Pant grimaces in pain while being taken off the field after an injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Fractured metatarsal confirmed; six-week recovery expected 
Initial visuals of Pant wincing in pain had already triggered fears, and further scans confirmed the worst: a metatarsal fracture. A BCCI official told news agency PTI that Pant has been ruled out for six weeks, and his foot requires protective support. He arrived at the ground on Day 2 wearing a moon boot, his right foot swollen and bloodied from the impact.
 
“His metatarsal bones seem to be shattered. It doesn’t look good at all,” a BCCI official said.
 
Pant’s fearless batting stands out amid collapse 
Before the injury, Pant was India’s lone aggressor, taking the attack to Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse with audacious strokeplay—including a pre-meditated sweep off Archer and a straight drive that stunned the field. While other batters managed a strike rate of just over 3 an over, Pant stood out for both intent and execution.   
 
India’s injury crisis deepens
  With Nitish Kumar Reddy (knee), Akash Deep (groin), and Arshdeep Singh (thumb) already ruled out, Pant’s injury adds to India’s growing list of concerns in a must-win match. India currently trails the five-match series 1-2, and with the final Test at The Oval set for July 31, the selection puzzle has only grown more complex.
 
Kishan likely to be called up for Oval; Rahul an outside option
  Ishan Kishan, who recently played two County matches for Nottinghamshire and was part of the India A squad earlier in the tour, is likely to be called up as a replacement. Although he didn’t feature in the warm-up games, his inclusion now seems imminent.
 
There is also the option of asking KL Rahul to keep wickets, but he hasn't performed that role since India’s tour of South Africa in 2023–24.
 
Second blow of the series for Pant
  This is Pant’s second injury of the series, having earlier bruised his left index finger during the Lord’s Test while keeping wickets. The 27-year-old’s return to international cricket last year was already a remarkable comeback after a life-threatening car crash in 2022. His determination to bat through pain in Manchester further reflects that resilience—but this time, the damage may be too much to carry.

Topics :Rishabh PantIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

