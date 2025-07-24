WATCH VIDEO: Pant comes out to bat despite fractured foot after BCCI update

Rishabh Pant’s toe fracture on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford has thrown India’s plans into disarray. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Thursday that Pant, who retired hurt on 37 after copping a blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, will not keep wickets for the remainder of the match.

“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper,” the BCCI posted on X.

Despite the setback, the BCCI stated that Pant will be available to bat, if needed, depending on the team’s requirements. And Pant did come out to bat after the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket on Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test Manchester: India’s Rishabh Pant grimaces in pain while being taken off the field after an injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI) Fractured metatarsal confirmed; six-week recovery expected Initial visuals of Pant wincing in pain had already triggered fears, and further scans confirmed the worst: a metatarsal fracture. A BCCI official told news agency PTI that Pant has been ruled out for six weeks, and his foot requires protective support. He arrived at the ground on Day 2 wearing a moon boot, his right foot swollen and bloodied from the impact.

“His metatarsal bones seem to be shattered. It doesn’t look good at all,” a BCCI official said. Pant’s fearless batting stands out amid collapse Before the injury, Pant was India’s lone aggressor, taking the attack to Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse with audacious strokeplay—including a pre-meditated sweep off Archer and a straight drive that stunned the field. While other batters managed a strike rate of just over 3 an over, Pant stood out for both intent and execution. India’s injury crisis deepens With Nitish Kumar Reddy (knee), Akash Deep (groin), and Arshdeep Singh (thumb) already ruled out, Pant’s injury adds to India’s growing list of concerns in a must-win match. India currently trails the five-match series 1-2, and with the final Test at The Oval set for July 31, the selection puzzle has only grown more complex.