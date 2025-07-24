Pant's grit with broken foot will be remembered for 50 Years: Manjrekar

Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant coming out to bat with a fractured foot is a testimony to his commitment for his team and an act of bravery that will be remembered for years to come, just like Anil Kumble dismissing Brian Lara with a broken jaw back in 2002.

Pant retired hurt on the opening day of the fourth Test against England after trying to reverse sweep Chris Woakes. He was well set on 37 then. Scans revealed that he had fractured his right foot.

On the second day, he was back at the crease and playing through excruciating pain, scored a half-century and also had a hand in two partnerships which cumulatively yielded 35 runs.

"When you do things like this gestures like Anil Kumble bowling with his jaw strapped, those are moments in history you remember 50 years from now. It shows how keen he is to turn up for India," Manjrekar told Jio HotStar. "There's something about Test cricket, especially when it's being played in England. Look at the amount of attention you get as a cricketer here. This is where he wants to give his best. If you wonder why he hasn't made the same impact in white-ball cricket, maybe this is why. Because Pant wants to leave a mark on Test cricket more than any other format." Manjrekar feels that it was entirely Pant's decision to go out there and bat.