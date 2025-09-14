Home / Cricket / News / Police open sexual assault case against big English cricket figure: Reports

Police open sexual assault case against big English cricket figure: Reports

The probe relates to a complaint from two women who claimed they were spiked at a pub in the SW6 area of south-west London, which includes Fulham and Parsons Green

English cricketer
The Metropolitan Police stated that they are actively investigating complaints of drink spiking and sexual assault
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
English cricket is facing fresh turbulence after reports revealed that a well-known personality in the national game is under police investigation over serious allegations. According to The Daily Telegraph, a figure described as being in his 40s was interviewed by Scotland Yard in June. The probe relates to a complaint from two women who claimed they were spiked at a pub in the SW6 area of south-west London, which includes Fulham and Parsons Green, with one of them also alleging sexual assault. Authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made so far, with enquiries continuing. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not issued any response, though pressure continues to grow on the sport’s leadership over misconduct issues. 

Police confirm active inquiry

The Metropolitan Police stated that they are actively investigating complaints of drink spiking and sexual assault. A spokesperson outlined that both incidents were reported to have occurred on 22 May at a pub in the SW6 district. Officers confirmed that a man in his 40s voluntarily attended an interview under caution on 5 June, though he has not been arrested. Investigative teams are said to still be gathering evidence before determining further action.

ECB silent as scrutiny mounts

The ECB has yet to provide a comment, though the case places the governing body under renewed scrutiny. Recent months have seen widespread calls for cricket’s administrators to take a firmer stance on safeguarding and disciplinary procedures. The absence of a statement so far increases speculation over the ECB’s position, with many awaiting whether the board will address the case directly or defer to police updates.

Cricket Regulator: misconduct cases a priority

Attention has also fallen on the independent Cricket Regulator, the body established to handle disciplinary issues in the sport. Its managing director, Chris Haward, said last month that combating sexual misconduct is considered a priority. He emphasised that the organisation aims to eradicate such behaviour from cricket entirely, highlighting ongoing reforms to restore public trust.

Past incidents underline concerns

The case follows a string of disciplinary actions within English cricket over the past year. In August, a coach was handed a suspension of up to nine months for sending sexually inappropriate photographs to junior female staff. Earlier, in November, another coach was suspended for six months following findings of inappropriate sexual behaviour during a county team’s pre-season tour.

Growing pressure on the game

With the latest case involving a major public figure, the sport finds itself once again accused of failing to adequately confront misconduct concerns. Cricket’s regulatory authorities are under clear pressure to demonstrate stronger enforcement, while fans and stakeholders alike await the outcome of the police inquiry.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India women vs Australia women 1st ODI playing 11, timing, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 player battles to watch during India vs Pakistan match

Jersey sponsors to be finalised in 15-20 days: BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla

All-female officiating line-up announced by ICC for Women's World Cup 2025

What is the biggest win margin in T20I cricket history? (balls remaining)

Topics :Cricket NewsECB

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story