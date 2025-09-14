Police open sexual assault case against big English cricket figure: Reports

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming English cricket is facing fresh turbulence after reports revealed that a well-known personality in the national game is under police investigation over serious allegations. According to The Daily Telegraph, a figure described as being in his 40s was interviewed by Scotland Yard in June. The probe relates to a complaint from two women who claimed they were spiked at a pub in the SW6 area of south-west London, which includes Fulham and Parsons Green, with one of them also alleging sexual assault. Authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made so far, with enquiries continuing. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not issued any response, though pressure continues to grow on the sport’s leadership over misconduct issues.

Police confirm active inquiry The Metropolitan Police stated that they are actively investigating complaints of drink spiking and sexual assault. A spokesperson outlined that both incidents were reported to have occurred on 22 May at a pub in the SW6 district. Officers confirmed that a man in his 40s voluntarily attended an interview under caution on 5 June, though he has not been arrested. Investigative teams are said to still be gathering evidence before determining further action. ECB silent as scrutiny mounts The ECB has yet to provide a comment, though the case places the governing body under renewed scrutiny. Recent months have seen widespread calls for cricket’s administrators to take a firmer stance on safeguarding and disciplinary procedures. The absence of a statement so far increases speculation over the ECB’s position, with many awaiting whether the board will address the case directly or defer to police updates.

Cricket Regulator: misconduct cases a priority Attention has also fallen on the independent Cricket Regulator, the body established to handle disciplinary issues in the sport. Its managing director, Chris Haward, said last month that combating sexual misconduct is considered a priority. He emphasised that the organisation aims to eradicate such behaviour from cricket entirely, highlighting ongoing reforms to restore public trust. Past incidents underline concerns The case follows a string of disciplinary actions within English cricket over the past year. In August, a coach was handed a suspension of up to nine months for sending sexually inappropriate photographs to junior female staff. Earlier, in November, another coach was suspended for six months following findings of inappropriate sexual behaviour during a county team’s pre-season tour.