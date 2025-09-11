Home / Cricket / News / All-female officiating line-up announced by ICC for Women's World Cup 2025

All-female officiating line-up announced by ICC for Women's World Cup 2025

The panel features a mix of seasoned international referees and emerging talents

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
In a historic move for global cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed an all-female panel of match officials for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place across India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The tournament opens with hosts India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati, marking the start of a month-long celebration of women’s cricket.
 
The announcement reflects the ICC’s growing commitment to gender equality and highlights the increasing visibility of women in key cricketing roles. Former Indian cricketers GS Lakshmi, Vrinda Rathi, N Janani, and Gayathri Venugopalan will bring their expertise to the umpiring and match-referee teams, joining international officials with extensive World Cup experience. ICC Chairman Jay Shah emphasised that the decision is more than symbolic, underscoring opportunities for the next generation of female leaders in cricket. 

Historic Panel of Officials

The ICC’s decision to field an all-women officiating team represents a landmark in the sport’s history. The panel features a mix of seasoned international referees and emerging talents. GS Lakshmi, a former Indian cricketer, will serve as a match referee, making her the first woman to take on this prestigious role at the World Cup level. She will be joined by Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, and Michell Pereira to complete the four-member match-referee panel.
 
On the umpiring front, India’s Vrinda Rathi, N Janani, and Gayathri Venugopalan will lend their experience alongside international officials including Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern, who are returning for their third Women’s World Cup. Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton will also feature in their second global tournament, ensuring a blend of experience and fresh perspectives on the field.

A Milestone for Gender Equity

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the move as a “major milestone” for cricket, highlighting its broader implications beyond match-day duties. He noted that the all-female line-up signifies the ICC’s dedication to advancing gender equality in the sport, creating opportunities and visible role models for young women aspiring to cricketing careers. According to Shah, initiatives like these are essential for inspiring future generations and fostering a more inclusive environment within international cricket.

Tournament Structure and Venues

The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup features eight teams competing across five venues in India and Sri Lanka, including the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The tournament will run for more than a month, culminating in the final on November 2. The opening clash between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati is set to generate significant excitement, with the all-female officiating panel adding an extra layer of historic significance to the event.

Looking Ahead

The ICC’s announcement reflects a wider commitment to ensuring women occupy central roles in cricket, not just on the field as players but also in officiating and administration. With a strong and experienced team overseeing the matches, the World Cup promises high-quality officiating and a showcase of how gender inclusivity is reshaping the landscape of international cricket.

Officials at a Glance

Match referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira.
Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, N Janani, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

