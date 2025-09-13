Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 player battles to watch during India vs Pakistan match

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Top five Pakistani players who will be under the spotlight The heat is about to rise in the Asia Cup 2025 with India taking on Pakistan in match 6 of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. In the world of cricket, there are rarely any matches as big as India vs Pakistan, and both teams, time after time, have proved that. There were dark clouds over the match due to the ongoing geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan, but now that the match is set to go ahead as per schedule, it is important to look at some of the player battles that will be on display during the high-octane Sunday clash. Notably, both teams will be coming into the match with one win each.

Top 5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: Abhishek Sharma vs Mohammad Nawaz India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma has shown fearlessness against spin in the powerplay, but his challenge against Mohammad Nawaz will be intriguing. The left-arm spinner often operates inside the first six overs to break rhythm, and Abhishek’s aggressive intent could either pay off or backfire. Nawaz’s ability to bowl stump-to-stump makes it difficult for batters to free their arms, especially when the field is up. Abhishek’s strength lies in taking aerial routes against spinners, but Nawaz thrives on exploiting miscues with his variations in pace. This battle could set the tone for India’s start against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi Shubman Gill will once again face the stern test of Shaheen Afridi’s new-ball brilliance. Shaheen’s trademark inswinging deliveries to right-handers, pitched full at high pace, have troubled even the best in recent times. Gill’s biggest task will be to counter the first few overs when Shaheen is at his most lethal. Playing late and confidently leaving deliveries outside off-stump will be crucial for him to survive and capitalize later. On the other hand, Shaheen views Gill as a prized wicket considering his consistency at the top. Their duel could well decide India’s momentum in the initial phase.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Sufiyaan Muqeem Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-degree batting will be tested against Sufiyaan Muqeem’s left-arm wrist spin, a unique weapon in Pakistan’s bowling arsenal. Muqeem relies on extracting sharp turn and disguising his googlies, often tempting batters with flight. SKY, however, thrives on innovation, using sweeps and reverse strokes to unsettle spin bowlers. This battle will come down to Muqeem’s accuracy and variations against Suryakumar’s unorthodox stroke-making ability. If SKY attacks confidently, Pakistan may struggle to contain runs during the middle overs. However, if Muqeem strikes early, it could open the door for Pakistan to apply pressure on India’s middle-order stability.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Fakhar Zaman Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to outthink set left-handers will be crucial against Fakhar Zaman, a naturally attacking top-order batter. Fakhar loves using his feet to spinners and often looks to clear the infield with bold strokes. However, Kuldeep has troubled him before by forcing mistimed shots through extra flight and clever changes in pace. The variations, particularly the quicker googly, can make life difficult for Fakhar if he takes undue risks. This contest between Fakhar’s free-flowing approach and Kuldeep’s guile could heavily shape the middle overs. A quick breakthrough here would break Pakistan’s rhythm and tilt momentum India’s way.