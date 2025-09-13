Home / Cricket / News / Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 player battles to watch during India vs Pakistan match

Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 player battles to watch during India vs Pakistan match

India's young opener Abhishek Sharma has shown fearlessness against spin in the powerplay, but his challenge against Mohammad Nawaz will be intriguing

India's Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Sufiyaan Muqeem (L-R)
India's Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Sufiyaan Muqeem (L-R)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The heat is about to rise in the Asia Cup 2025 with India taking on Pakistan in match 6 of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. In the world of cricket, there are rarely any matches as big as India vs Pakistan, and both teams, time after time, have proved that. There were dark clouds over the match due to the ongoing geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan, but now that the match is set to go ahead as per schedule, it is important to look at some of the player battles that will be on display during the high-octane Sunday clash. Notably, both teams will be coming into the match with one win each. 

Top 5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match:

Abhishek Sharma vs Mohammad Nawaz

India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma has shown fearlessness against spin in the powerplay, but his challenge against Mohammad Nawaz will be intriguing. The left-arm spinner often operates inside the first six overs to break rhythm, and Abhishek’s aggressive intent could either pay off or backfire. Nawaz’s ability to bowl stump-to-stump makes it difficult for batters to free their arms, especially when the field is up. Abhishek’s strength lies in taking aerial routes against spinners, but Nawaz thrives on exploiting miscues with his variations in pace. This battle could set the tone for India’s start against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi

Shubman Gill will once again face the stern test of Shaheen Afridi’s new-ball brilliance. Shaheen’s trademark inswinging deliveries to right-handers, pitched full at high pace, have troubled even the best in recent times. Gill’s biggest task will be to counter the first few overs when Shaheen is at his most lethal. Playing late and confidently leaving deliveries outside off-stump will be crucial for him to survive and capitalize later. On the other hand, Shaheen views Gill as a prized wicket considering his consistency at the top. Their duel could well decide India’s momentum in the initial phase.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Sufiyaan Muqeem

Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-degree batting will be tested against Sufiyaan Muqeem’s left-arm wrist spin, a unique weapon in Pakistan’s bowling arsenal. Muqeem relies on extracting sharp turn and disguising his googlies, often tempting batters with flight. SKY, however, thrives on innovation, using sweeps and reverse strokes to unsettle spin bowlers. This battle will come down to Muqeem’s accuracy and variations against Suryakumar’s unorthodox stroke-making ability. If SKY attacks confidently, Pakistan may struggle to contain runs during the middle overs. However, if Muqeem strikes early, it could open the door for Pakistan to apply pressure on India’s middle-order stability.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Fakhar Zaman

Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to outthink set left-handers will be crucial against Fakhar Zaman, a naturally attacking top-order batter. Fakhar loves using his feet to spinners and often looks to clear the infield with bold strokes. However, Kuldeep has troubled him before by forcing mistimed shots through extra flight and clever changes in pace. The variations, particularly the quicker googly, can make life difficult for Fakhar if he takes undue risks. This contest between Fakhar’s free-flowing approach and Kuldeep’s guile could heavily shape the middle overs. A quick breakthrough here would break Pakistan’s rhythm and tilt momentum India’s way.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub

Jasprit Bumrah’s battle with the aggressive Saim Ayub promises fireworks in the powerplay overs. Saim has shown intent to dominate bowlers early, particularly with his fearless drives and lofted shots. However, Bumrah’s unmatched accuracy, yorkers, and seam movement create constant doubts in the batter’s mind. India often relies on Bumrah to strike early and silence opponents, and he will target Ayub with hard lengths and late movement. For Ayub, the key will be to avoid over-attacking and respect Bumrah’s strengths while capitalizing on scoring opportunities. If Bumrah wins this contest, Pakistan’s top-order flow could be disrupted significantly. 
 Check Asia up 2025 points table here   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All-female officiating line-up announced by ICC for Women's World Cup 2025

What is the biggest win margin in T20I cricket history? (balls remaining)

Chamari Athapaththu to captain Sri Lanka in Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Md Nawaz becomes third Pakistani player to take T20I hat-trick; full list

PAK v AFG HIGHLIGHTS T20 Tri-Series Final: All-round Nawaz helps PAK beat AFG by 75 runs

Topics :Jasprit BumrahAsia Cup NewsAsia Cup 2025Pakistan cricket teamIndia cricket teamAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 Suryakumar YadavFakhar Zamankuldeep yadav

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story