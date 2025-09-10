What is the biggest win margin in T20I cricket history? (balls remaining)

Largest Victories in T20Is (by Balls Remaining) Winner Margin Balls Rem Target Overs Max Opposition Ground Match Date Spain 10 wickets 118 11 0.2 20 v Isle of Man Cartagena 26/02/23 Singapore 9 wickets 115 11 0.5 20 v Mongolia Bangi 05/09/24 Tanzania 10 wickets 115 19 0.5 20 v Mali Dar-es-Salaam 21/09/24 Japan 10 wickets 112 27 1.2 20 v Mongolia Sano 09/05/24 Hong Kong 9 wickets 110 18 1.4 20 v Mongolia Kuala Lumpur 31/08/24 St Helena 10 wickets 108 27 2 20 v Ivory Coast Abuja 28/11/24 Malaysia 10 wickets 107 32 2.1 20 v Mongolia Bangi 09/09/24 Botswana 10 wickets 107 32 2.1 20 v Ivory Coast Abuja 26/11/24 Ghana 10 wickets 106 25 2.2 20 v Mali Dar-es-Salaam 26/09/24 Kenya 10 wickets 105 31 2.3 20 v Mali Kigali 20/11/22 Rwanda 10 wickets 105 31 2.3 20 v Mali Kigali 24/11/22 Kenya 10 wickets 105 40 2.3 20 v Mali Benoni 08/12/23 Austria 10 wickets 104 33 2.4 20 v Turkey Ilfov County 31/08/19 Oman 9 wickets 103 37 2.5 20 v Philippines Al Amerat 21/02/22 Sierra Leone 8 wickets 103 38 2.5 20 v Mali Benoni 09/12/23 Malawi 9 wickets 103 31 2.5 20 v Cameroon Dar-es-Salaam 25/09/24 Tanzania 9 wickets 102 38 3 20 v Cameroon Dar-es-Salaam 24/09/24 Luxembourg 8 wickets 101 29 3.1 20 v Turkey Ilfov County 29/08/19 Kenya 10 wickets 101 49 3.1 20 v Cameroon Benoni 06/12/23 England 8 wickets 101 48 3.1 20 v Oman North Sound 13/06/24 Malawi 9 wickets 101 44 3.1 20 v Mali Dar-es-Salaam 24/09/24 Eswatini 8 wickets 101 42 3.1 20 v Ivory Coast Abuja 27/11/24 Kenya 9 wickets 100 49 3.2 20 v Cameroon Benoni 19/09/22 Kuwait 8 wickets 99 48 3.3 20 v Myanmar Kuala Lumpur 03/09/24 Uganda 10 wickets 98 27 3.4 20 v Lesotho Kigali 19/10/21 Namibia 10 wickets 97 47 3.5 20 v Botswana Kampala 22/05/19 Malaysia 9 wickets 97 31 3.5 20 v Thailand Bangi 04/07/22 Canada 10 wickets 96 42 4 20 v Bahamas George Town 21/04/25 Thailand 9 wickets 95 27 4.1 20 v China Kuala Lumpur 27/07/23 U.S.A. 10 wickets 94 65 4.2 20 v Belize Coolidge 07/11/21 Sierra Leone 9 wickets 94 36 4.2 20 v Cameroon Benoni 10/12/23 Greece 10 wickets 93 53 4.3 20 v Serbia Corfu 15/10/19 Hong Kong 9 wickets 93 51 4.3 20 v Myanmar Bangi 30/08/24 India 9 wickets 93 58 4.3 20 v UAE Dubai 10/09/25 Tanzania 10 wickets 92 60 4.4 20 v Gambia Rwanda 06/12/22 Singapore 8 wickets 92 46 4.4 20 v Myanmar Kuala Lumpur 09/09/24 Bermuda 9 wickets 92 61 4.4 20 v Panama Buenos Aires

Spain holds the record for the largest margin of victory by balls remaining in T20 Internationals, thrashing the Isle of Man by 10 wickets with a staggering 118 balls to spare in Cartagena on February 26, 2023. It remains the most dominant T20I win in history, with the target of just 11 chased down in 0.2 overs.Among major cricketing nations, India’s demolition of UAE in the 2025 Asia Cup also stands out, they chased 58 in just 4.4 overs, winning with 92 balls remaining. That win ranks among the top T20I finishes and highlights India’s current dominance.