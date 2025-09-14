India women vs Australia women 1st ODI playing 11, timing, live streaming

Amid the buzz surrounding the ongoing Asia Cup, the Indian Women’s cricket team (IND-W) is set to take on Australia Women (AUS-W) in the opening ODI of a three-match series on Sunday, September 14. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

India will enter the contest with momentum on their side, having returned from a successful tour of England in July where they dominated across formats and clinched both series. With the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on the horizon, the hosts will aim to carry forward their winning rhythm and make a strong statement at home.

On the other hand, Australia Women arrive in India fresh from a clean sweep against New Zealand in their March T20I series. As they fine-tune their strategies ahead of the World Cup, the Aussies will look to test the in-form Indian unit and kick off the ODI leg with a commanding performance. India women vs Australia women 1st ODI playing 11 India women playing 11 (probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav

Australia women playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux India women vs Australia women: Head-to-head in T20Is Matches: 56 India women won: 10 Australia women won: 46 Tie: 0 1st ODI: India Women vs Australia Women – Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match take place? India Women will face Australia Women in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, September 14. What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI on September 14?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI? The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will take place at 2 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI be bowled? The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI in India? The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.