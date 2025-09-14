Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A marquee clash awaits cricket fans as India and Pakistan lock horns in a Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14. With a T20 World Cup just months away, both teams will view this match as a crucial test of form and temperament.
 
India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, boasting a powerful batting line-up led by Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson. The middle order is further strengthened by Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube, who can change games in quick time. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah provides pace firepower, while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy form a dangerous spin duo.
 
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, are in a transitional phase under new skipper Salman Ali Agha. Their hopes rest on the promising Saim Ayub at the top, Hasan Nawaz in the middle order, and a spin trio of Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Nawaz. The experienced Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead their pace attack, aiming to rediscover his best form. 
 
With India’s explosive batting up against Pakistan’s spin-heavy arsenal, this Group A clash promises high-quality cricket and could shape the direction of both teams in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 13
  • India won: 10
  • Pakistan won: 3
  • No result: 0

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan full squad

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh
 
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the sixth game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 14.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14? 
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. 
 Check Asia up 2025 points table here 
 

