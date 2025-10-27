Prithvi Shaw smashes third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian

ALSO READ: South Africa squad for India Tests 2025: Bavuma returns to lead Proteas Prithvi Shaw’s resurgence in domestic cricket gathered further momentum as the Maharashtra opener hammered a breathtaking double century against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy second-round clash on Monday. The 25-year-old, who joined Maharashtra this season after moving from Mumbai, reached his double hundred in just 141 balls — the third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian. Only Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda, 1985) and Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2024) have achieved the feat faster. Shaw’s counter-attacking innings, laced with 29 boundaries and four sixes, was a statement of intent from a batter looking to re-establish his reputation after a difficult year marred by form and selection setbacks.

A blazing knock in Chandigarh Batting with characteristic flair, Shaw turned the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh into a stage for his revival. After managing only eight runs in the first innings, the right-hander tore into the Chandigarh attack in Maharashtra’s second essay. He reached his hundred in just 72 deliveries — the sixth-fastest ton in Ranji Trophy history — before converting it into a double in 141 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 222 off 156 deliveries, bringing his total to 230 runs for the match. His knock also became the second-fastest double century in the Ranji Trophy’s Elite Group history, behind only Shastri’s famous blitz for Bombay in the 1984–85 season.

A member of the support staff later remarked that Shaw “looked in complete command and seemed to enjoy every moment at the crease.” His clean hitting and crisp timing reflected the touch that once made him one of India’s most promising young batters. A fresh start with Maharashtra The Mumbai-born batter switched allegiances to Maharashtra earlier this year after obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association in June. Having fallen out of favour with his home team amid questions over fitness and discipline, Shaw viewed the move as a clean slate. Maharashtra coach Hemant Badani had said before the season that Shaw’s “hunger to prove a point” was evident from his practice sessions.

He announced his arrival in style during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in August, scoring a fluent century against Chhattisgarh. His Ranji debut for Maharashtra earlier this month against Kerala was a mixed outing — a duck in the first innings followed by a promising 75 in the second. Monday’s double ton, though, now marks the first century for his new state side and arguably his most significant knock since returning from injury and form woes. Rediscovering the old touch For a player once touted as India’s next big opener, Shaw’s recent years have been a test of patience. After leading India’s Under-19 team to a World Cup title in 2018 and making a sensational Test debut later that year, inconsistency and off-field issues saw his career stall. His last outing for Mumbai came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in December 2024, after which he was dropped from the squad. He also went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction — a wake-up call that many believed could reignite his focus.