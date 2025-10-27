Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Sangha replaces Zampa for the T20 series opener vs India

IND vs AUS: Sangha replaces Zampa for the T20 series opener vs India

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Zampa is unavailable as he and his wife, Harriet, are expecting their second child

Tanveer Sangha
Tanveer Sangha (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia have made a change to their bowling attack ahead of the T20I series against India starting October 29, with leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha set to step in for senior spinner Adam Zampa, who will miss the early part of the tour due to personal reasons. The 22-year-old Sangha, who has been in excellent form in domestic cricket, returns to the squad as the Aussies look to balance rotation and form ahead of a busy international calendar. 
Zampa’s absence, while temporary, will leave a noticeable gap in Australia’s attack — especially against an Indian side known for thriving at home on spin-friendly surfaces. 

Zampa to miss games for family reasons

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Zampa is unavailable as he and his wife Harriet are expecting their second child. Team sources have conveyed that the leg-spinner requested time off to be with his family, and the management agreed.
The 32-year-old has been an indispensable figure in Australia’s white-ball setup, recently taking a match-winning four-wicket haul in the Adelaide ODI against India. He also featured in the Sydney fixture, though he went wicketless while conceding 50 runs from his 10 overs.
 
Zampa’s record speaks volumes — 131 wickets in 106 T20Is at an average of 21.38, making him Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the format. His absence means a significant void in both experience and control, particularly in Indian conditions where spinners often dictate matches.

Sangha rewarded for consistency and form

Tanveer Sangha’s inclusion is seen as both a reward for consistency and a glimpse into Australia’s long-term T20 plans. The young leggie made headlines last year when he claimed a four-wicket haul against South Africa in just his third T20I.
So far, he has featured in seven matches for Australia, taking 10 wickets at 24.90, and was part of the squad that toured India in late 2023.
 
Domestically, Sangha has been in fine rhythm. He bagged seven wickets in the India A series earlier this year and has continued his purple patch in the Marsh One-Day Cup, claiming 10 wickets in just four matches for New South Wales. Team sources hinted that Sangha could be paired with Matthew Kuhnemann, offering Australia two quality spin options for the series.

Bowling rotation and Beardman’s potential debut

With the Test summer approaching, Australia have been methodically rotating their fast bowlers. Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are expected to play limited roles across the five-match T20I series, ensuring fitness and freshness ahead of the home Ashes starting November 21.
 
Meanwhile, Mahli Beardman, the 20-year-old fast bowler from Australia’s U-19 World Cup 2024-winning squad, has been included for matches three to five. He could make his international debut during the series.
Beardman, who was adjudged Player of the Match in the U-19 World Cup final against India for his 3/15 spell, has yet to play first-class cricket but remains one of the most promising fast-bowling prospects in Australia’s youth ranks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib injury leads to internal bleeding in Sydney

Ashes 2025-26: Cummins ruled out, Smith to lead Aussies vs England in Perth

Rohit Sharma's redemption: A century born from solitude and self-discovery

Sophie Devine gets emotional after falling short in her retirement match

South Africa ODIs will decide Rohit-Kohli's future in the team: Gill

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamAdam ZampaT20 cricket

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story