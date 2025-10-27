IND vs AUS: Sangha replaces Zampa for the T20 series opener vs India

Australia have made a change to their bowling attack ahead of the T20I series against India starting October 29, with leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha set to step in for senior spinner Adam Zampa, who will miss the early part of the tour due to personal reasons. The 22-year-old Sangha, who has been in excellent form in domestic cricket, returns to the squad as the Aussies look to balance rotation and form ahead of a busy international calendar.

Zampa to miss games for family reasons As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Zampa is unavailable as he and his wife Harriet are expecting their second child. Team sources have conveyed that the leg-spinner requested time off to be with his family, and the management agreed. The 32-year-old has been an indispensable figure in Australia’s white-ball setup, recently taking a match-winning four-wicket haul in the Adelaide ODI against India. He also featured in the Sydney fixture, though he went wicketless while conceding 50 runs from his 10 overs. Zampa’s record speaks volumes — 131 wickets in 106 T20Is at an average of 21.38, making him Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the format. His absence means a significant void in both experience and control, particularly in Indian conditions where spinners often dictate matches.

Sangha rewarded for consistency and form Tanveer Sangha’s inclusion is seen as both a reward for consistency and a glimpse into Australia’s long-term T20 plans. The young leggie made headlines last year when he claimed a four-wicket haul against South Africa in just his third T20I. So far, he has featured in seven matches for Australia, taking 10 wickets at 24.90, and was part of the squad that toured India in late 2023. Domestically, Sangha has been in fine rhythm. He bagged seven wickets in the India A series earlier this year and has continued his purple patch in the Marsh One-Day Cup, claiming 10 wickets in just four matches for New South Wales. Team sources hinted that Sangha could be paired with Matthew Kuhnemann, offering Australia two quality spin options for the series.