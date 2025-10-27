Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
South Africa squad for India Tests 2025: Bavuma returns to lead Proteas

South Africa squad for India Tests 2025: Bavuma returns to lead Proteas

Bavuma's inclusion is the only change in the batting lineup from the side that drew 1-1 in Pakistan

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma (File photo: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will return to lead the Proteas in their two-match Test series, starting November 14, against India - marking his comeback from a calf strain that sidelined him from the start of the team’s World Test Championship (WTC) title defence. Bavuma’s return brings experience and stability to a side looking to build consistency in red-ball cricket after a mixed series in Pakistan earlier this month.
 
Why the story matters
 
The 34-year-old, who sustained the injury during the England tour in September, missed the Pakistan series but has now been declared fit. His comeback comes at a critical time as South Africa seek to challenge India in their home conditions — a task they have historically found tough.
 
 
The Proteas will play two Tests — in Kolkata from December 14 and Guwahati from December 22 — as part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Before that, Bavuma will feature for South Africa A in a first-class match against India A in Bengaluru to regain match fitness before joining the senior squad.
 
Squad composition: Stability with selective changes

Bavuma’s inclusion is the only change in the batting lineup from the side that drew 1-1 in Pakistan. His return comes at the expense of David Bedingham, who was dropped after a lean run. Bedingham, despite a promising start to his career with one century and four fifties in 15 Tests, had managed just one fifty in his last 12 innings.
 
South Africa’s batting core features Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, and Zubayr Hamza, ensuring a mix of experience and emerging talent. 
 
In the spin department, South Africa have retained their three-pronged combination of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, who all impressed on turning tracks in Pakistan. Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who played the opening Test during Maharaj’s recovery from a groin strain, has been left out.
 
The pace attack will once again be led by Kagiso Rabada, supported by Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, with Wiaan Mulder providing seam-bowling depth. Notably, Lungi Ngidi continues to remain absent after missing the previous tour.
 
Big picture: Bavuma’s leadership crucial for Proteas revival
 
Bavuma’s presence brings much-needed balance to a side transitioning between generations. His leadership was pivotal in South Africa’s home success last season, and his calm approach is expected to anchor a relatively young batting order. Facing India in their own conditions presents a formidable challenge — one that will test South Africa’s temperament as much as their technique.
 
Bavuma’s proactive decision to play in the A series before the Tests underscores his commitment to lead by example. His return also comes as South Africa prepare for a packed India tour that includes three ODIs and five T20Is, besides the marquee Tests.
 
Why this matters
 
South Africa’s selection continuity reflects confidence in the current group’s long-term potential, while Bavuma’s comeback reinforces the importance of experience and composure in leadership. His recovery from injury and immediate return to captaincy highlight his central role in South Africa’s red-ball future.
 
With both India and South Africa chasing crucial World Test Championship points, the series promises to be an early highlight of the 2025–26 international calendar.
 
South Africa Squad for India Tests: Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.

Topics : Cricket News India vs South Africa South Africa cricket team

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

