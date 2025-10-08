Home / Cricket / News / Prithvi Shaw swings bat in spat with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan

Prithvi Shaw swings bat in spat with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan

Shaw, who was representing Maharashtra after moving from Mumbai, got into a verbal exchange with his former teammates shortly after his dismissal.

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Discarded India opener Prithvi Shaw found himself at the center of controversy on Tuesday after a fiery altercation broke out during a practice match between Maharashtra and Mumbai ahead of the 2025 Ranji Trophy season. The incident took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje.
 
Shaw, who was representing Maharashtra after moving from Mumbai, got into a verbal exchange with his former teammates shortly after his dismissal. Despite scoring a spectacular 181 off 220 deliveries, featuring 21 fours and 3 sixes, the right-hander’s performance was overshadowed by the post-dismissal drama.
 
Verbal Spat Turns Physical: Umpires Step In
 
According to a video circulating widely on social media, Shaw appeared visibly agitated as he walked back to the pavilion and was seen confronting several Mumbai players, including Musheer Khan, who had just dismissed him. Musheer reportedly gave Shaw a send-off that sparked the incident.
 
Shaw reacted aggressively, allegedly swinging his bat during the confrontation, which led to umpires stepping in to defuse the situation. Mumbai's Siddhesh Lad was also seen trailing Shaw towards the dressing room in an apparent attempt to calm things down. 
 
Intense Sledging Behind the Flare-Up
 
Reports from the ground suggest that Shaw was subjected to continuous sledging throughout the day — a tactic that may have contributed to the heated exchange. While such behavior is not uncommon in domestic cricket, Shaw's reaction has raised eyebrows, especially given his past disciplinary issues.
 
A Fresh Start Marred by Familiar Troubles
 
Shaw, 25, had switched allegiances from Mumbai to Maharashtra earlier this year, seeking a fresh start in domestic cricket. He was joined by seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who previously played for Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.
 
The Mumbaikar made his First-Class debut in 2016-17 and shot to fame with a Test century on debut in 2018. However, his career has since been plagued by form issues and off-field controversies, which have kept him out of the national team reckoning.
 
Another Blow to Shaw’s Reputation?
 
Once regarded as one of India's most promising young batters, Shaw's recent years have been riddled with setbacks. While his knock of 181 was a reminder of his raw talent, Tuesday’s incident could further damage his already fragile reputation.
 
With the Ranji Trophy season approaching, Shaw now faces renewed scrutiny — not just for his on-field performance, but for his temperament and conduct as well.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar named Madhya Pradesh's domestic team captain

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

MCC rules Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out vs India as legitimate

Pant poised for Ranji Trophy Round 2 comeback after 3-month injury absence

Topics :Cricket NewsPrithvi Shaw

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story