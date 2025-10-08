Prithvi Shaw swings bat in spat with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan

Discarded India opener Prithvi Shaw found himself at the center of controversy on Tuesday after a fiery altercation broke out during a practice match between Maharashtra and Mumbai ahead of the 2025 Ranji Trophy season. The incident took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje.

Shaw, who was representing Maharashtra after moving from Mumbai, got into a verbal exchange with his former teammates shortly after his dismissal. Despite scoring a spectacular 181 off 220 deliveries, featuring 21 fours and 3 sixes, the right-hander’s performance was overshadowed by the post-dismissal drama.

Verbal Spat Turns Physical: Umpires Step In

According to a video circulating widely on social media, Shaw appeared visibly agitated as he walked back to the pavilion and was seen confronting several Mumbai players, including Musheer Khan, who had just dismissed him. Musheer reportedly gave Shaw a send-off that sparked the incident. ALSO READ: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar named Madhya Pradesh's domestic team captain Shaw reacted aggressively, allegedly swinging his bat during the confrontation, which led to umpires stepping in to defuse the situation. Mumbai's Siddhesh Lad was also seen trailing Shaw towards the dressing room in an apparent attempt to calm things down. Intense Sledging Behind the Flare-Up

Reports from the ground suggest that Shaw was subjected to continuous sledging throughout the day — a tactic that may have contributed to the heated exchange. While such behavior is not uncommon in domestic cricket, Shaw's reaction has raised eyebrows, especially given his past disciplinary issues. A Fresh Start Marred by Familiar Troubles Shaw, 25, had switched allegiances from Mumbai to Maharashtra earlier this year, seeking a fresh start in domestic cricket. He was joined by seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who previously played for Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. The Mumbaikar made his First-Class debut in 2016-17 and shot to fame with a Test century on debut in 2018. However, his career has since been plagued by form issues and off-field controversies, which have kept him out of the national team reckoning.