RCB skipper Rajat Patidar named Madhya Pradesh's domestic team captain

The Indore-born batter, apart from guiding RCB to their long-awaited IPL title earlier this year, was also instrumental in Central Zone's Duleep Trophy triumph

RCB captain Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Rajat Patidar’s rapid rise as a leader continues, with the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) naming him captain across all formats ahead of the 2025–26 domestic season. The 32-year-old, who recently guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title, will now lead his home state when their Ranji Trophy campaign begins on October 15 against Punjab in Indore. Patidar replaces Shubham Sharma as skipper, and, according to MPCA officials, the move reflects their desire to hand more responsibility to one of their most consistent and in-form players. Under the guidance of Director of Cricket Chandrakant Pandit, the management reportedly views Patidar as the ideal figure to steer the team through a competitive season. 

MPCA backs Patidar’s leadership vision

Officials close to the development revealed that Patidar had long been viewed as a future leader, given his tactical awareness and calm demeanour. He was first handed leadership duties during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season after discussions with Pandit. The decision proved successful — Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to the final and finished as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, amassing 428 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 186.08. His consistent form, combined with his ability to mentor young players, convinced the MPCA to expand his role.

Stellar year with bat and as captain

The Indore-born batter’s recent achievements have further cemented his credentials. Apart from guiding RCB to their long-awaited IPL title earlier this year, Patidar was instrumental in Central Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph — their first since 2014–15. He topped the run charts with 382 runs in three matches, averaging 76.40 with two centuries, including one in the final. Patidar also captained the Rest of India (ROI) in the Irani Cup against Vidarbha, scoring a vital 66 in the second innings despite the team’s defeat.
 
During the 2024–25 Ranji season, Patidar accumulated 529 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.09, with one century and three fifties. His consistency placed him just behind Shubham Sharma, who led the team’s run tally.=

Season ahead and long-term goals

With over 5,100 first-class runs in 72 matches at an average above 44, including 15 centuries, Patidar’s domestic record speaks volumes. His recent red-ball form — two centuries and three fifties in seven innings across the Duleep and Irani Cups — has only reinforced his readiness for leadership.
 
MP’s Ranji campaign will be split into two phases, from October 15 to November 19, before resuming on January 22 after the white-ball tournaments. Patidar is expected to play a pivotal role not only as a run-getter but also in shaping the team’s next generation.
 
Although his international outings in 2023 — three Tests and one ODI — were modest, the MP star remains determined to rebuild his India ambitions through consistent domestic performances and impactful leadership.

Topics :Cricket NewsRoyal Challengers BangaloreDomestic cricket

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

