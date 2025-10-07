ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

The coin flip of the match went in England's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG): We'll bowl first. We've had a lot of success, we're pretty confident after that, but we'll have to start fresh today. We rested well and are we;; prepared for today's game, just making sure we practice as well as possible. She did, she was excellent with the new ball in the T20 side, no changes for us. Nigar Sultana (BAN): We wanted to bat first. That win was good confidence, do well moving forward and play our A game today. We wanted the batting unit to click, looking forward to doing the same today as well. To see the young players coming up and doing well is good to see. That gives us a lot of positives - two changes for us England-W vs Bangladesh-W ICC Women's WC 2025 playing 11: England playing 11 vs Bangladesh: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell Bangladesh playing 11 vs England: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla
|ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcaster(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|India
|Star Sports (via JioStar distribution)
|JioHotstar
|Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan
|JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean, S. America
|ESPN
|Disney+
|Bangladesh
|TSM (T-Sports, Toffee)
|Toffee
|Pakistan
|PTV, TEN Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Middle East & N. Africa
|Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV)
|Starzplay
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Digicel Play
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub TV+
|Malaysia, Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Afghanistan, Others
|ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.)
|ICC.tv
