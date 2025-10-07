Home / Cricket / News / ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details
England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Four-time champions England are facing Bangladesh in match 8 of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today. 
The coin flip of the match went in England's way who opted to bowl first.   Captain's take after toss:  Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG): We'll bowl first. We've had a lot of success, we're pretty confident after that, but we'll have to start fresh today. We rested well and are we;; prepared for today's game, just making sure we practice as well as possible. She did, she was excellent with the new ball in the T20 side, no changes for us.  Nigar Sultana (BAN): We wanted to bat first. That win was good confidence, do well moving forward and play our A game today. We wanted the batting unit to click, looking forward to doing the same today as well. To see the young players coming up and doing well is good to see. That gives us a lot of positives - two changes for us  England-W vs Bangladesh-W ICC Women's WC 2025 playing 11:  England playing 11 vs Bangladesh: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell  Bangladesh playing 11 vs England: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla     
 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
 
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

When will the England vs Bangladesh match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
England will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 7.
 
What will be the venue for the England vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 7? 
The match between England and Bangladesh will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
 
What time will the toss take place for the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The England vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

