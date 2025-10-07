MCC rules Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out vs India as legitimate

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has backed the third umpire’s decision to declare Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali run out during her team’s 88-run defeat to India in the ICC Women’s World Cup, calling it “entirely correct” and “fully consistent with the Laws of Cricket.” The dismissal, which occurred in Pakistan’s chase of 248, sparked a heated debate after replays showed Muneeba’s bat briefly grounded before lifting into the air as Deepti Sharma’s throw broke the stumps. While Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan questioned the interpretation, arguing that Muneeba was not attempting a run, the MCC’s clarification has put the matter to rest, stating there was no deviation from the rules governing such situations.

MCC clarifies “no breach of laws” The controversy arose on the final ball of the fourth over when Muneeba survived an lbw appeal but was caught short after momentarily stepping out of her crease. The MCC, in its statement on Monday, reaffirmed that third umpire Kerrin Klaaste’s decision was “entirely in line with Law 30.” The custodians of the game’s rules explained that while Law 30.1.2 protects a batter who loses contact with the ground while running or diving, Muneeba did not qualify for that protection. According to the MCC, the law applies only when a player is “in motion towards the crease,” but Muneeba was stationary after taking guard beyond the popping crease. “She had not been running or diving; her bat was simply lifted into the air,” the statement noted.

“Bouncing bat” rule misunderstood The MCC also clarified that the so-called “bouncing bat” law, introduced in 2010, was designed to safeguard batters who lose contact while running—not those who overbalance or raise their bat unintentionally. It stated that Muneeba’s dismissal fell outside the scope of this rule. Correct decision, says MCC Reiterating the correctness of the outcome, the MCC confirmed that the mode of dismissal—run out—was proper, as the wicket was broken by a direct throw from a fielder rather than by the wicketkeeper. “Even though Muneeba wasn’t attempting a run, the ball was live and the dismissal valid,” the statement said.