Home / Cricket / News / MCC rules Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out vs India as legitimate

MCC rules Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out vs India as legitimate

The controversy arose on the final ball of the fourth over when Muneeba survived an lbw appeal but was caught short after momentarily stepping out of her crease

Muneeba Ali run-out vs India
Muneeba Ali run-out vs India
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has backed the third umpire’s decision to declare Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali run out during her team’s 88-run defeat to India in the ICC Women’s World Cup, calling it “entirely correct” and “fully consistent with the Laws of Cricket.” The dismissal, which occurred in Pakistan’s chase of 248, sparked a heated debate after replays showed Muneeba’s bat briefly grounded before lifting into the air as Deepti Sharma’s throw broke the stumps. While Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan questioned the interpretation, arguing that Muneeba was not attempting a run, the MCC’s clarification has put the matter to rest, stating there was no deviation from the rules governing such situations. 

MCC clarifies “no breach of laws”

The controversy arose on the final ball of the fourth over when Muneeba survived an lbw appeal but was caught short after momentarily stepping out of her crease. The MCC, in its statement on Monday, reaffirmed that third umpire Kerrin Klaaste’s decision was “entirely in line with Law 30.” The custodians of the game’s rules explained that while Law 30.1.2 protects a batter who loses contact with the ground while running or diving, Muneeba did not qualify for that protection.
 
According to the MCC, the law applies only when a player is “in motion towards the crease,” but Muneeba was stationary after taking guard beyond the popping crease. “She had not been running or diving; her bat was simply lifted into the air,” the statement noted.

“Bouncing bat” rule misunderstood

The MCC also clarified that the so-called “bouncing bat” law, introduced in 2010, was designed to safeguard batters who lose contact while running—not those who overbalance or raise their bat unintentionally. It stated that Muneeba’s dismissal fell outside the scope of this rule.

Correct decision, says MCC

Reiterating the correctness of the outcome, the MCC confirmed that the mode of dismissal—run out—was proper, as the wicket was broken by a direct throw from a fielder rather than by the wicketkeeper. “Even though Muneeba wasn’t attempting a run, the ball was live and the dismissal valid,” the statement said.
 
India had earlier posted 247 runs before bowling Pakistan out for 159 in 43 overs to secure a commanding victory and continue their strong campaign in the tournament.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pant poised for Ranji Trophy Round 2 comeback after 3-month injury absence

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, squad, live timing (IST), streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

Marsh continues to lead as Australia announces squad for ODIs vs India

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story