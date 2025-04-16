PSL 2025: Islamabad vs Multan playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 16. Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United started their campaign on a high note, securing convincing wins against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Their balanced side and early momentum make them strong contenders.

Multan Sultans, however, will be eager to regroup after a tough loss to Karachi Kings. Led by Pakistan’s ODI and Test skipper Md Rizwan, Multan will look to bounce back and gain crucial points on Wednesday.

PSL 2025: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans playing 11:

Islamabad United playing 11 (probables): Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Multan Sultans playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 16

Islamabad United won: 8

Multan Sultans won: 8

Squads of both teams

Islamabad United squad:

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Multan Sultans squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

PSL 2025 match on April 16: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 16 (Wednesday) in PSL 2025?

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will clash in PSL 2025 on April 16 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Islamabad vs Multan PSL 2025 match?

Islamabad’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the PSL 2025 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on April 16.

When will the live toss for the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans take place?

The live toss for the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 16.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match?

The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match in India?

The Fancode app and website will provide the live streaming of the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match in India.