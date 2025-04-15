PSL 2025: Karachi vs Lahore playing 11, live toss, streaming details

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh stadium stats Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of PSL 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi today. This high-octane clash promises fireworks as both teams look to gain momentum early in the tournament. Lahore Qalandars currently sit in second spot on the points table with one win and one loss. They come into this match after a dominant 79-run victory over Quetta Gladiators, showcasing their bowling strength and top-order firepower.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, are third on the table after a thrilling chase against Multan Sultans. James Vince starred with a blistering 43-ball century, helping Karachi chase down a daunting 234-run target. Fans can expect a tightly contested encounter with both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and solid bowling units.

PSL 2025: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars playing 11:

Karachi Kings playing 11 (probables): Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), Irfan Khan, JM Vince, Shan Masood, F Ali, Khushdil Shah, AF Milne, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Lahore Qalandars playing 11 (probables): Sam Billings (wk), FK Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, DJ Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, D Wiese, Rishad Hossain, J Khan, Asif Afridi, S Afridi (c), Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 19

Karachi Kings won: 13

Lahore Qalandars won: 6

Squads of both teams

Karachi Kings squad:

Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Lahore Qalandars squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, David Wiese, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Asif Ali, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab

PSL 2025 match on April 15: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live toss, telecast & streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 15 (Monday) in PSL 2025?

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will clash in PSL 2025 on April 15 (Monday).

What is the venue of the Karachi vs Lahore PSL 2025 match?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the PSL 2025 match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on April 15.

When will the live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars take place?

The live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars cricket match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 15.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match in India?

Fancode app and website will provide the live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match in India.