PSL 2025: Peshawar vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, April 27, and with the league stage of the tournament heading to the business end, it will be a crucial game for both sides.

Currently, Peshawar, with two wins and three losses, is at number four on the points table, while Quetta, with two wins and two losses, is at number five. Both teams will need to win this game desperately if they wish to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Both Peshawar and Quetta have been excellent with the ball so far this season, but they lack consistency when it comes to batting. So, all in all, the Sunday game will depend on who has a better day with the bat if they wish to secure the full two points from the match.

PSL 2025: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables)

Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza

Also Read

Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables): Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (WK), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 24

Peshawar Zalmi won: 13

Quetta Gladiators won: 10

No results: 1

Squads of both teams

Peshawar Zalmi squad:

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, George Linde, Max Bryant, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat

Quetta Gladiators squad:

Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Danish Aziz, Kyle Jamieson

PSL 2025 match on April 27: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live toss, telecast & streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 27 (Sunday) in PSL 2025?

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will clash in PSL 2025 on April 27 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PSL 2025 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators on April 27.

When will the live toss for the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators take place?

The live toss for the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators cricket match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 27.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match?

The live telecast of PSL 2025 is not available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PSL 2025 is not available in India.