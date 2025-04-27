Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

The last time these two sides met in IPL 2025 was at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where RCB were handed a 6-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals

DC vs RCB

DC vs RCB

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to square off in IPL 2025 Match 46 on April 27, at 7:30 PM (IST), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams have impressed this season and are firmly positioned among the top contenders for the title, consistently ranking in the top four of the points table. 
 
While RCB has had its ups and downs, including a brief drop in the standings, Delhi Capitals has maintained steady performances, proving themselves as a formidable force. Despite missing Faf du Plessis for a significant portion of the season, DC has adapted well and managed to secure victories. With six wins and two losses from eight matches, the 2020 IPL finalists are coming off an impressive eight-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in their most recent match.
 
 
RCB, on the other hand, comes into this contest after a thrilling 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, marking their first home win of the season. The three-time IPL finalists remain unbeaten on the road, which will surely bolster their confidence as they head into this crucial encounter against DC. With six wins and three losses in their nine matches, RCB is just a few victories away from securing their playoff spot.
 
Both teams boast a wealth of talent. RCB's lineup includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Josh Hazlewood, while DC features the star power of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Starc. This match promises to be a thrilling contest between bat and ball, with the winner potentially taking the top spot on the points table. 

Also Read

Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans

It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna

Corbin Bosch

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch makes debut for Mumbai Indians against LSG at home

Mayank Yadav

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede

 
DC vs RCB head-to-head
 
Overall
Total matches played: 32
DC won: 12
RCB won: 19
No result: 0
 
    • At Delhi: Mts – 10, DC Won – 4, RCB Won – 6
    • Since 2021: Mts – 7, DC Won – 2, RCB Won – 5 
DC vs RCB H2H stats
Venue Matches Played DC won RCB won
Arun Jaitley Stadium 10 4 6
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 13 4 8
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium 1 - 1
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -
St George's Park 1 1 -
The Wanderers Stadium 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: DC vs RCB weather forecast
 
There are no rain predictions for Delhi on match day, so the DC vs RCB game is expected to proceed without significant disruptions. The temperature is expected to range between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius during the match.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?
 
The last time these two sides met in IPL 2025 was at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where RCB were handed a 6-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals
 

More From This Section

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG Playing 11, MI batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon