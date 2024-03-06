Women's Premier League 2024; Gujarat Giants register first win of season

Gujarat Giants snapped their four-match losing streak in the Women's Premier League 2024 as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 6, 2024). The defeat gave Gujarat their first points in the WPL 2024 points table while the RCB women's team remained on the second spot.

Chasing a daunting 200-run target, Bangalore were off to a horrid start as they lost their captain Smriti Mandhana with just 31 runs on board. Mandhana's opening partner Sabbhineni Meghana (4 of 13 balls) wasted deliveries before a lazy second run found her short of the crease.

To keep the required run rate in check, Ellyse Perry was promoted but it didn't improve RCB's chances given she managed only 24 off 23 balls. Georgia Wareham (48 off 22 balls) did use the long handle to great effect but it was too late in the end and eventually, RCB fell short by 18 runs. This was RCB's third defeat in six games and they were outplayed in all departments of the game.