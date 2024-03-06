Women's Premier League 2024; Gujarat Giants register first win of season

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
WPL 2024: Gujarat vs Bangalore full scorecard
Royal Challengers Bangalore full scorecard
|Gujarat Giants Women (20 ovs maximum)
|BATTING
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Laura Wolvaardt
|run out (Bisht/†Ghosh)
|76
|45
|57
|13
|0
|168.88
|Beth Mooney (c)†
|not out
|85
|51
|87
|12
|1
|166.66
|Phoebe Litchfield
|run out (Mandhana/†Ghosh)
|18
|17
|21
|1
|0
|105.88
|Ashleigh Gardner
|c Bahadur b Wareham
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|st †Ghosh b Molineux
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|33.33
|Veda Krishnamurthy
|run out (Bisht/†Ghosh)
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|50
|Kathryn Bryce
|not out
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 14)
|17
|TOTAL
|20 Ov (RR: 9.95)
|199/5
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|Sophie Devine
|3
|0
|37
|0
|12.33
|2
|4
|Renuka Singh
|4
|0
|34
|0
|8.5
|8
|3
|Sophie Molineux
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8
|8
|4
|Georgia Wareham
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|7
|4
|Ekta Bisht
|3
|0
|31
|0
|10.33
|7
|6
|Asha Sobhana
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11
|1
|2
|Ellyse Perry
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15
|0
|3