Johnson slams Hazlewood for prioritising IPL over nation after WTC loss

Mitchell Johnson has openly criticised Josh Hazlewood for choosing to play in the IPL ahead of preparing for Australia’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. In a strongly worded column, the former Australian fast bowler said Hazlewood's decision raised doubts over his priorities—especially given his recent fitness concerns and modest performance in the WTC final, where he took just two wickets. Hazlewood had returned to the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the tournament resumed, despite rising border tensions in the region. He was a key figure in RCB's title-winning campaign, ending with 22 wickets, but failed to replicate that impact at Lord’s.

Big Four can’t be an automatic choice forever

Johnson didn’t limit his remarks to Hazlewood. He questioned the continued preference for Australia's senior bowling group—Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon. According to him, if these players are only holding out for an Ashes farewell, then selectors must rethink their plans. While acknowledging the quartet’s achievements, Johnson urged the national setup to begin building for the future rather than relying on past glories. “You can’t take the ‘big four’ for granted anymore,” he suggested, adding that succession planning is vital to maintain competitiveness.

New blood deserves a look-in

Highlighting the hunger of fringe players, Johnson pointed to Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, and youngster Sam Konstas as deserving candidates for more Test opportunities. He stressed that players with the drive to prove themselves should be prioritised, especially in upcoming assignments like the West Indies tour. He also suggested that Steve Smith’s injury might offer selectors a chance to test new middle-order options. In particular, Konstas could benefit from playing alongside veterans like Usman Khawaja, offering balance and mentorship in unfamiliar conditions.