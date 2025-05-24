Rahul to Iyer: Here's what Ajit Agarkar said on India Test team selection

KL Rahul, the newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, while it also had some surprise entrants in the form of Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan. Some big names missing were Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. ALSO READ: Experience will help Gill succeed in England as captain: Ajit Agarkar The BCCI selection committee, headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, announced India’s 15-member squad for a five-match Down Under series against England, starting next month, on Saturday, May 24, in Mumbai. The squad included some obvious names such as Jasprit Bumrah,, the newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, while it also had some surprise entrants in the form of Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan. Some big names missing were Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer.

Agarkar, during the press conference, said that they cannot pick 500 players in the squad, so some names are bound to miss out. Emphasising KL Rahul’s inclusion, Agarkar remarked that he will be a crucial player for the team going ahead, while also giving reasons why Shreyas was considered despite being in the form of his life and scoring piles of runs in both domestic and international circuits.

Agarkar backs Rahul for England series

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has placed strong faith in KL Rahul's capabilities. Agarkar emphasised Rahul’s importance in the team’s strategy, highlighting his experience and adaptability in overseas conditions. The middle-order batter is expected to play a key role, especially with several senior players potentially unavailable. Rahul's technique and composure under pressure make him a valuable asset on challenging English pitches.

No room for Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is a special player and an excellent asset for the team in white-ball cricket. However, as far as the red-ball set-up is concerned, he currently has no room in the team at the moment.

Agarkar’s statement came as a surprise to fans, as Shreyas Iyer has been playing brilliantly and stacking runs at both national and international levels. Iyer also contributed significantly to India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year.

Bumrah unlikely to feature in all 5 matches

Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not play all five Tests in the upcoming England series, with his participation in three or four matches depending on how the series unfolds. Emphasising Bumrah’s injury history, Agarkar stated that managing his workload is a top priority. The team’s physios and support staff will closely monitor his fitness throughout the tour to ensure he remains in peak condition for the most crucial games of the series.

Agarkar on Shami being dropped

Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that Mohammed Shami was ruled unfit by the BCCI medical team. He stated that the selection committee was keen on including Shami in the squad, but after receiving medical feedback regarding his fitness, they decided against selecting him for the upcoming series.