Ro-Ko retirement: No coach or selector can dictate to players - Gambhir

Ahead of India tour of England for the five-match Test series, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledged that adapting to life without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Test cricket would be a tough task. However, he believes that their retirement creates a valuable opening for younger players to rise and take responsibility.Rohit and Kohli announced their Test retirement earlier this month, just ahead of the crucial five-match Test series against England, with the squad announcement scheduled for May 24 in Mumbai.

Gambhir on Rohit and Kohli Test retirement

Speaking to CNN-News18, Gambhir emphasised that decisions about retirement should be left to the players. "It’s a personal choice," he said. "No coach, selector, or official has the authority to dictate when a player should retire. That decision has to come from within.”

A void to fill, a chance to shine

With both stalwarts gone, India not only needs a new Test captain but must also address the loss of invaluable leadership and experience. Gambhir admitted this won’t be easy but said it’s a chance for others to step up. “This is an opportunity for someone to say, ‘I’m ready,’” he noted.

Gambhir drew a parallel with India's Champions Trophy campaign, where the team succeeded despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. "When someone like Bumrah was missing, others grabbed their chance. The same can happen now," he said, expressing hope that new faces will rise to the occasion.

Kohli and Rohit Still in ODI Frame

Though retired from Tests and T20s, Kohli and Rohit remain in contention for the 50-over format. Asked about their prospects for the 2027 World Cup, Gambhir was cautious. “That’s still a long way off. The focus right now is the T20 World Cup in early 2026,” he said.

Performance Trumps Age

Gambhir wrapped up by reiterating his long-held belief: “If you keep performing, age is just a number.” With new leadership on the horizon, India’s red-ball journey enters a defining phase—where fresh faces must turn opportunity into legacy.