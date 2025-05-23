Angelo Mathews to retire from Test cricket after first Test vs Bangladesh

ALSO READ: ICC WTC final 2025: Full list of match officials for SA vs AUS grand finale Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has announced his decision to retire from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 15-year career in the longest format. The 37-year-old revealed that the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh in Galle, scheduled from 17 to 21 June, will be his final appearance in whites. Mathews expressed that he was stepping aside with a grateful heart and fond memories, adding that it was the right time to make room for younger players. While bidding farewell to red-ball cricket, he has confirmed his availability for white-ball formats whenever needed. His departure marks the end of an era for Sri Lankan cricket, with tributes pouring in for a player widely respected for his leadership, consistency and unwavering dedication.

A stalwart signs off

Mathews said his decision to retire came after thoughtful discussions with selectors and personal reflection. He remarked that the Test side was full of future and current greats and felt the moment was right for a younger cricketer to take over. He emphasised that playing Test cricket had been the highest honour of his career and acknowledged the pride he felt every time he wore the national jersey.

An illustrious Test career

Since his debut in 2009, Mathews has played 118 Tests, amassing 8,167 runs at an average of 44.62. His tally includes 16 centuries and 45 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 200 not out. He also chipped in with 34 wickets, showcasing his value as a dependable all-rounder. His run tally is the third-highest for Sri Lanka, trailing only legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Emotional farewell and lasting impact

In a message shared on social media, Mathews said Test cricket had given him everything and shaped him into the person he is today. He extended heartfelt thanks to his family, coaches and Sri Lanka Cricket for their support. He concluded by noting that although his red-ball journey was ending, his love for the game would never fade.

Sri Lanka Cricket pays tribute

Sri Lanka Cricket hailed Mathews as a true servant of Test cricket, praising his 17 years of dedication, leadership and inspirational presence. They wished him well for the next phase of his career and expressed hope for his continued contributions in the shorter formats.