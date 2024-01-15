Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Haryana humble defending champions Saurashtra

Haryana humbled defending champions Saurashtra in their own backyard by four wickets in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy game here on Sunday.

Resuming day three at 148 for six, Saurashtra stretched their second innings to 220 all out with the help of skipper Jaydev Unadkat (23) and Parth Bhut (47), setting a 166-run target for Haryana.

Haryana did experience some anxious moments before getting home in the final session, having lost three quick wickets. Ashok Menaria (58 not out) anchored the chase with Rahul Tewatia (10 not out) staying with him at the other end.

Saurashtra let the game slip away from them on the opening day when they were bundled out for 145 with Jayant Yadav taking a five-wicket haul.

Haryana had made 200 in their first innings with Saurashtra doing well to dismiss the opposition after the visitors made a strong start.

The game was dominated by spinners including Jayant and Nishant Sindhu from Haryana. From the hosts' side, veteran Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut and Yuvrajsinh Jadeja were the main wicket takers.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 49 and 43 in his two innings.

It was the first defeat of the season for Saurashtra who had got three points against Jharkhand in their opening game of the season.

For Haryana, it was a timely result as they had to share a point each with Rajasthan in their opening game in which only 42 overs could be bowled due to bad light.

Brief scores:



Saurashtra 145 and 220 in 78.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Arpit Vasavada 45, Parth Bhut 47; Nishant Sindhu 5/84). Haryana 200 in 67 overs and 168/6 in 59.1 overs (Ashok Menaria 58 not out; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/58). Haryana won by four wickets.

In Pune:



Jharkhand 1st innings: 403 all out



Maharashtra 1st innings: 543 all out in 132 overs (Kedar Jadhav 182, Pavan Shah 136, Ankit Bawne 114 not out).

In Delhi:



Services 1st innings: 466/4 declared in 161.2 overs (Anshul Gupta 149, Ravi Chauhan 107, Rajat Paliwal 108 not out)



Rajasthan 1st innings: 131/9 in 59 overs (Shubham Sharma 36; Arjun Sharma 3/32, Poonia Pooonia 2/21).