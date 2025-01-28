Ranji Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli declines Delhi captaincy ahead of return

Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian cricketer, is set to make a long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years. This Thursday, Kohli will take the field for Delhi in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Railways. The last time he played in the domestic competition for Delhi was back in 2012, when he participated in a white-ball event. His return to the red-ball format has stirred excitement among cricket fans and players alike.

Kohli was spotted training with his Delhi teammates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On Tuesday morning, several pictures and videos surfaced on social media showing the star batter practicing at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Kohli had already informed the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of his intention to join the team's training session.

"Kohli informed head coach Sarandeep Singh about his willingness to train with the team. It will be a great experience for the Delhi players if they get to spend so much time with him," a DDCA official told the Times of India. The presence of Kohli at practice is a significant moment for the players, especially the younger ones, who will have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest batters in cricket history. Virat Kohli to play under Ayush Badoni in Delhi team

Interestingly, Kohli was offered the chance to lead the Delhi team for this match, but he declined the offer. With Rishabh Pant unavailable due to rest ahead of the Champions Trophy, Ayush Badoni will continue as the captain of the side. "Pant has been playing first-class cricket since the Duleep Trophy in September, and with the Champions Trophy around the corner, he has been advised to rest," an official explained.

Kohli’s last appearance in a domestic red-ball competition was in 2012 when he played for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh at Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad. His return to domestic cricket has generated significant buzz, particularly as Delhi's current squad includes players like Navdeep Saini, who has shared the field with Kohli in the IPL and for India, but no one from the squad has played with him in the Ranji Trophy.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma expressed that Kohli’s presence would be a valuable experience for the younger players, noting that they could learn a great deal from watching him. “Our junior players will get to share the dressing room with Virat, and that’s invaluable for their growth,” Sharma told PTI.

To ensure Kohli’s training is not disrupted, the DDCA has ramped up security arrangements. While a regular Ranji match typically has 10 to 12 private security personnel, this match will see increased security measures to accommodate Kohli’s presence.

Despite Kohli's return, the match between Delhi and Railways will remain free for spectators, with the DDCA opening three stands at the Ambedkar Stadium End for the fans. Kohli missed Delhi's previous match due to a neck sprain, but his return to domestic cricket promises to add extra excitement to the fixture.