Here's why Rohit Sharma won't play Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Playing 11: England unchanged for do-or-die game Rohit Sharma, along with other key Indian players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, made his return to the Ranji Trophy after a significant hiatus last week. The decision to participate in the domestic competition came as part of the BCCI’s directive, which emphasized the importance of players being active in domestic cricket. However, Rohit's return to action in the match against Jammu and Kashmir didn’t go as planned. He failed to make a big impact with the bat, and Mumbai suffered a defeat in the match.

According to a report, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer will miss Mumbai’s final group-stage match against Meghalaya, set to begin on Thursday. The trio had featured in the sixth round Elite Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy Ground in BKC, where the visitors pulled off a dominant five-wicket win. Despite the presence of these high-profile players, Mumbai’s India stars, except for Shardul Thakur who scored remarkable knocks of 51 and 119, struggled to make a notable impact. A solid performance from Jammu and Kashmir saw them wrap up the game in three days. Rohit and Jaiswal to join Team India camp

The report also suggests that on February 2, which is the fourth day of Mumbai’s match against Meghalaya, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to join the Indian team’s camp ahead of the ODI series against England, starting on February 6.

Rohit, Jaiswal, and Iyer are part of the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming series against England on February 6, 9, and 12, followed by the Champions Trophy. This will be Jaiswal’s first call-up to the national side for the ODI format. The Mumbai Cricket Association has confirmed that these players will be unavailable for the final group match.

Mumbai's hopes of advancing to the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals have been significantly affected by the loss to Jammu and Kashmir. To stay in contention, they need to defeat Meghalaya by a large margin and hope for favorable results in other matches.