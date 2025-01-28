Afghanistan women's cricket team to play 1st match since 2021 in Australia

The Afghanistan women's cricket team, composed of refugees who fled Afghanistan and now reside in Australia, will take to the field for a T20 match against the Cricket Without Borders XI at Junction Oval this Thursday. This match marks their first appearance in cricket since 2021, after the team members were forced to leave their homeland following the Taliban’s takeover. Since arriving in Australia, the players have been living in Canberra and Melbourne, adjusting to a new life far from home. A significant step for Afghanistan women's cricket team

This match will take place just before the opening day of the Women's Ashes Test at the MCG, where Australia will face England in a day-night contest. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley expressed his optimism for the match, calling it a significant step for the Afghanistan women's team. "I think it's going to be such an exciting day on Thursday," Hockley said, adding that he hoped the match would spark important conversations and eventually lead to the team's participation on the international stage. "My hope is that this becomes an annual event, and that this team can compete at the highest level," he said.

The Afghanistan women’s team has displayed immense resilience, having faced incredibly challenging circumstances. Moving to a new country, unfamiliar with the language, and carrying the weight of their past experiences, they are an inspiring symbol of hope. Hockley praised their dedication to the game and expressed his hope that the match would raise awareness about their story and serve as a beacon of hope.

Nahida Sapan, one of the Afghan players, described the occasion as historic, emphasizing its importance for Afghan women. “This is a very special moment for us, and for Afghan women everywhere,” Sapan said. “We hope this match opens doors for more opportunities in education, sports, and our future.” She expressed a strong desire for continued support and more matches in the future, ensuring this isn’t their only appearance on the cricket field.

While Afghanistan’s men's team faces Australia in ICC tournaments, the two nations do not compete in bilateral series. They are drawn into the same group for next month’s Champions Trophy.