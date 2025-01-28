Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ranji Trophy 2025: Where can you watch Virat Kohli's match against Railways

The match between Delhi and Railways will begin on January 30 at 9:30 AM IST and will be played at the Arun Jaitey Stadium in New Delhi.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
The Indian cricket fans have been given another good news ahead of Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways that they will be able to see their cricketing hero Virat Kohli live on the Jio Cinema app or website now. While no streaming or telecast option was available earlier for the game, Virat Kohli's fandom has resulted in JioCinema providing the live stream of the folllowing match to fans' homes.  The match between Delhi and Railways will begin on January 30 at 9:30 AM IST and will be played at the Arun Jaitey Stadium in New Delhi.  Virat returning to domestic cricket after 12 years  Virat Kohli is gearing up to make his long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy, marking his first appearance for Delhi in 12 years. The star batter, who has faced intense criticism for his recent performances, is looking to regain his form in the domestic competition. Kohli’s struggles were evident during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where he accumulated just 190 runs, including a solitary century in Perth.  ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli declines Delhi captaincy ahead of return  India’s defeat in the series to Australia also resulted in the loss of a spot in the World Test Championship finals, a position that once seemed secure.

In the aftermath of India’s disappointing showings against New Zealand and Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly made it compulsory for players to feature in domestic tournaments, aiming to address the team's lack of form. Kohli’s absence from last year’s Duleep Trophy sparked controversy, with the former captain citing workload concerns as the reason for his withdrawal.  ALSO READ: Virat Kohli trains with his Delhi teammates ahead of Ranji Trophy match  Kohli trained with Delhi teammates ahead of match vs Railways

Now, Kohli is set to make his mark once again in the Ranji Trophy. The 34-year-old joined the Delhi team for a training session on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming match. His participation in the tournament has generated a lot of excitement, with fans and players alike looking forward to seeing the batting maestro back in action on the domestic stage. Kohli’s comeback to Ranji is not only a chance to fine-tune his skills but also to prove that he can still perform at the highest level, despite recent struggles.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

