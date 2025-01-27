Business Standard

Ranji Trophy: Points table and qualification scenario of all elite teams

Ranji Trophy: Points table and qualification scenario of all elite teams

Seven out of eight spots for the quarterfinals are still up for grabs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season

Ranji Trophy points table

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
The 2024-25 edition of India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament, the Ranji Trophy, is all set to enter its last round of group stages starting Thursday, January 30, with seven out of eight quarterfinal spots still wide open. So far, only the Group B leaders, Vidarbha, have confirmed their place in the last eight of the competition. Many teams had hoped that the addition of India’s regular Test-playing players would change their fortunes, but Jadeja and Shubman Gill failed to deliver, leaving the race for the quarterfinals in a red-hot state. With each team left to play one more game, who are the possible contenders for the remaining seven spots in the next stage, and what do they need to do to ensure their qualification? Let's take a look.
 
 
Group A qualification scenario 
The race for the quarterfinals in Group A is tight, with J&K (29 points), Baroda (24 points), and Mumbai (22 points) all in contention. J&K faces Baroda in the final round, and even a single point will guarantee their advancement. Baroda, on the other hand, needs a win to advance, as a draw might not suffice depending on Mumbai's result. Mumbai must win against Meghalaya and, if Baroda beats J&K, they need a bonus-point victory and a superior quotient to surpass J&K.
 
Group A points table:
 
Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts
Jammu and Kashmir 6 4 0 2 0 0 29
Baroda 6 4 1 1 0 0 27
Mumbai 6 3 2 1 0 0 22
Services 6 2 3 1 0 0 16
Odisha 6 2 2 1 0 1 16
Tripura 6 1 1 3 0 1 15
Maharashtra 6 2 3 1 0 0 14
Meghalaya 6 0 6 0 0 0 0

Group B qualification scenario 
Vidarbha has already secured a spot in the knockouts following their comeback win against Rajasthan. The remaining spot will be claimed by either Gujarat (26 points) or Himachal Pradesh (21 points), with both teams set to face each other. The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals.
 
Group B points table:
 
Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts
Vidarbha (Q) 6 5 0 1 0 0 34
Gujarat 6 3 0 3 0 0 25
Himachal Pradesh 6 3 3 0 0 0 21
Rajasthan 6 1 1 4 0 0 16
Hyderabad 6 2 2 2 0 0 16
Uttarakhand 6 1 3 2 0 0 10
Andhra 6 0 3 3 0 0 7
Puducherry 6 0 3 3 0 0 3
 
 
Group C qualification scenario 
Haryana leads Group C with 26 points and requires just one point to secure qualification. If they lose to Karnataka, they will rely on Kerala not taking more than three points from their match against Bihar. Kerala needs at least a draw with a first-innings lead to progress, as long as Karnataka does not win. Karnataka must win and hope Kerala does not win to stay in contention for the next phase.
 
Group C points table:
 
Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts
Haryana 6 3 0 3 0 0 26
Kerala 6 2 0 4 0 0 21
Karnataka 6 2 0 4 0 0 19
Bengal 6 1 1 3 0 1 14
Uttar Pradesh 6 1 1 4 0 0 13
Punjab 6 1 3 2 0 0 11
Madhya Pradesh 6 1 1 4 0 0 10
Bihar 6 0 5 0 0 1 1
 
Group D qualification scenario 
Tamil Nadu tops Group D with 25 points and just needs a win or draw to qualify. Chandigarh (19 points), Saurashtra (18 points), and Railways (17 points) are still fighting for the second spot. If Chandigarh wins with a bonus point against Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra and Railways will be eliminated. If Chandigarh secures six points and Saurashtra beats Assam with a bonus point, qualification will depend on their quotient. Railways must beat Delhi and rely on other results to qualify. Jharkhand and Delhi are still in the hunt, but both must rely on all other teams losing to progress.
 
Group D points table:
 
Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts
Tamil Nadu 6 3 0 3 0 0 25
Chandigarh 6 3 3 0 0 0 19
Saurashtra 6 2 2 2 0 0 18
Railways 6 2 1 3 0 0 17
Jharkhand 6 1 1 4 0 0 14
Delhi 6 1 2 3 0 0 14
Chhattisgarh 6 0 1 5 0 0 11
Assam 6 0 2 4 0 0 8
 

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

