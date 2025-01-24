2nd T20I: India vs England head-to-head and Chennai pitch report

After a dominant seven-wicket win in the first T20I, India will look to build on their momentum as they take on England in the second T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, January 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Led by Suryakumar Yadav , India will aim to extend their lead to 2-0 in the series with another strong performance.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2025: When will Virat Kohli play at Arun Jaitley Stadium? In the opening T20I, India made the surprise decision of leaving out seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami from the playing XI. However, it is expected that Shami will feature in the second T20I, as the team management will want to assess his fitness ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

India vs England Head-to-Head in T20Is As far as head-to-head stats are concerned both sides are not too far off with India having the edge over the Three Lions. The Men in Blue have won 14 out of 25 matches, with England winning 11 ties over the years. Ravi Bishnoi is likely to make way for Shami, with the team fielding two specialist pacers in the playing XI for this match. Arshdeep Singh was the sole fast bowler in the first match, with Hardik Pandya sharing the new ball. Additionally, given Chennai's traditionally spin-friendly conditions, it’s possible that Washington Sundar may come into the team, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Matches: 25

England wins: 11

Also Read

India wins: 14

Chennai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk is traditionally known to assist spinners, which could lead to a slow surface for the second T20I. While T20 matches in Chennai often present a challenge due to the nature of the pitch, there is still the possibility of a batting-friendly track, especially given the early phases of the IPL, where pitches tended to be more favorable to batters. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I weather forecast

Chennai’s weather will play a crucial role on match day. Fortunately, there is no chance of rain, and while the day will be humid, temperatures will remain relatively cooler. The forecast predicts a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 23°C.

With India eyeing a 2-0 lead and a fresh challenge awaiting both teams, the second T20I promises to be an exciting encounter in Chennai.