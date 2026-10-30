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Rashid Khan scripts history; becomes first bowler to take 200 T20I wickets

Rashid's 200th wicket has now put him 29 wickets clear at the top of the highest wicket-takers list in T20Is, ahead of England's Adil Rashid, who has 171 wickets to his name

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
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Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan created history during the second T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, October 29, as he became the first bowler in T20I cricket history to reach the 200-wicket mark.
 
Rashid started the game with 199 wickets to his name. Bowling in the second innings, Rashid dismissed Zimbabwe’s wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani (2 runs off 5 balls) on the third ball of the ninth over to reach the historic milestone.
 
Rashid’s 200th wicket has now put him 29 wickets clear at the top of the highest wicket-takers list in T20Is, ahead of England’s Adil Rashid, who has 171 wickets to his name.
 
Highest wicket-takers in T20I cricket:
 
RankPlayerTeamSpanMatInnsWicketsBBIAverageEconomyStrike rate4-wicket hauls5-wicket hauls
1Rashid KhanAFG/ICC2015–20261201202005/314.066.1413.7392
2AU RashidENG2009–20261531461714/223.427.5618.5840
3Ehsan KhanHKG2016–20261191161655/2615.386.1115.0881
4Ish SodhiNZ2014–20261421351654/1223.018.1616.9240
5Tim SoutheeNZ2008–20241261231645/1822.388.0016.7822
6Wanindu HasarangaSL2019–2026101991634/916.237.0913.7350
7Mustafizur RahmanBAN2015–20261301291636/1021.147.3817.1932
8Adam ZampaAUS2016–20261181151535/1920.347.3516.5951
9Shakib Al HasanBAN2006–20241291261495/2020.916.8118.4262
10Mitchell SantnerNZ2015–20261411361494/1123.247.1719.4440
11Arshdeep SinghIND2022–2026102981495/5120.508.6514.2221
12Rizwan ButtBHR2022–202697961486/915.866.7514.1044
13Sandeep LamichhaneICC/NEP2018–202680791425/912.886.1212.6132
14Mark AdairIRE2019–20261001001424/1319.807.8215.1940
15Virandeep SinghMAS2019–20261311091415/1413.245.3114.9541
16Shem NgocheKEN2010–20261201161364/1416.945.7317.7230
17Shaheen Shah AfridiPAK2018–20261031031364/2221.357.8316.3430
18Ali DawoodBHR2023–202685851357/1913.636.0213.5872
19Haris RaufPAK2020–202594921334/1821.108.3815.1050
20Jasprit BumrahIND2016–2026100971264/1518.216.5216.7410

Rashid also shines with bat

Rashid Khan, before entering the record books with his bowling in the second innings, also put on a crucial show with his bat in the first innings. After being reduced to 38 for 5 batting first, Afghanistan’s innings was rescued by Azmatullah Omarzai (116 runs off 50 balls) and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (52 runs off 27 balls).
 
However, it was Rashid Khan (25 not out off 6 balls) who provided the strong finish for the hosts. Rashid, in the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kundai Matigimu, hit four sixes off the five balls he played to help Afghanistan finish the innings with a strong total of 221 for 7 on the board.
 
The value of Rashid’s final-over fireworks can be understood from the fact that Afghanistan scored 25 runs in the final over and won the match by just 19 runs. 

Afghanistan seal the series with a match to spare

Afghanistan clinched the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a match to spare after registering a thrilling 19-run victory in the second T20I in Sharjah. The hosts recovered from a disastrous start, with Azmatullah Omarzai smashing a sensational 116 off 50 balls to help Afghanistan post 221/7 after being reduced to 38/5.
 
Omarzai shared a match-defining 142-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ijaz Ahmadzai, who contributed 52 off 27 deliveries. Rashid Khan then provided the late impetus with four sixes in the final over to push Afghanistan past the 220-run mark.
 
Zimbabwe's chase began with promise but quickly lost momentum as they slipped to 82/5. Rashid added another milestone to his career, becoming the first bowler to reach 200 T20I wickets during the collapse. However, captain Sikandar Raza refused to give up, producing a magnificent unbeaten 100 to keep Zimbabwe in contention.
 
He found valuable support from Tafadzwa Tsiga, who remained unbeaten on 31 as the pair stitched together an unbroken 120-run sixth-wicket stand. Despite Raza's remarkable effort, Zimbabwe could only manage 202/5, falling 19 runs short. Omarzai's explosive century and Afghanistan's recovery from early trouble ultimately proved decisive.
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Topics :Afghanistan cricket teamZimbabweT20 cricketRashid KhanCricket News

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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