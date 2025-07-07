Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC CEO, to take charge with immediate effect

Indian media mogul Sanjog Gupta was on Monday named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jay Shah-led International Cricket Council (ICC) following an elaborate recruitment process which began in March this year.

Gupta, who was serving as the CEO (Sports & Live Experiences) at JioStar, will be taking charge of his new role with immediate effect.

The ICC said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries from which 12 candidates were shortlisted.

"Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport's governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors," the ICC said.

The nominations were forwarded to the Nominations Committee comprising ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.