Bumrah will definitely return to India's 11 in Lord's: Shubman Gill

India, after going down in the first Test against England in Leeds, came back all guns blazing in the second Test at Edgbaston as they won the match by an incredible 336 runs to level the series 1-1. Indian skipper Shubman Gill led from the front by scoring 269 runs in the first innings and 161 runs in the second innings to script India’s first-ever Test win over England at Edgbaston. He was also named Man of the Match for his efforts.

ALSO READ: First in 58 years: Gill becomes 1st captain to win a Test in Birmingham Gill, while receiving his Player of the Match award after the match, answered one of the biggest questions all Indian fans were thinking about. Gill confirmed that ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will make his return to India’s playing XI at Lord’s for the third Test match starting Thursday, July 10. Notably, Bumrah was rested for the second match to manage his workload, and Akash Deep — who took 10 wickets in the match — was named his replacement.

First innings total helped While talking about the match, Gill said that the team knew that despite the wicket at Edgbaston favouring batters, a score of 400 or 500 runs would keep them in the game. India scored 587 runs in the first innings and 427 runs in the second innings to hand England a huge target of 608 to win, which the English team failed to chase and crumbled for just 271. He was moving the ball both ways Gill also showered praise on his bowlers, especially Akash Deep, who was India’s highest wicket-taker in the match with match figures of 10 for 187. Gill said, “He (Akash Deep) hit the right lengths and was getting the ball to move both ways, which was difficult on a pitch like this. He was magnificent for us.”