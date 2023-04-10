Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs LSG Live Score: Brilliant start, Bangalore reach 56/0 in powerplay

IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates: This is the 15th match of the season and Faf du Plessis-led side looks to get back to winning ways

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
7:57 PM Apr 23

7:40 PM Apr 23

7:37 PM Apr 23

7:36 PM Apr 23

7:57 PM Apr 23

7:40 PM Apr 23

Virat Kohli has hit Avesh Khan for back-to-back boundaries. While the first one was a pull that went over the keeper’s head, it was the second one that had class written all over it as the King muscled it over covers for a one-bounce four. 
 

7:37 PM Apr 23

7:36 PM Apr 23

7:35 PM Apr 23

7:05 PM Apr 23

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and decided to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis
 

7:01 PM Apr 23

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops.
 

7:01 PM Apr 23

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur
 
Impact Substitute options: Mark Wood, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad
 

7:00 PM Apr 23

Quinton de Kock will be the big question flashing across the faces of KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir as they will have to choose whether to play him in place of Kyle Mayers or not. They could play them both with Rahul himself batting at number three and then replace either of them with a pacer which could either be Mark Wood or Romario Shepherd when they bowl. 
 

7:00 PM Apr 23

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohd Siraj
 
Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sonu Yadav
 

6:59 PM Apr 23

The Challengers have not experimented much with their playing so far. Dinesh Karthik is not in great touch, but the team would look to persist with him behind the stumps. Mohd Siraj and the other pacers were off the mark in the last game. Hopefully, Faf du Plessis and Co will hope that they come back to being consistent. Wayne Parnell has come in as a replacement for Reece Topley
 

6:59 PM Apr 23

The humidity in Bengaluru will keep on increasing as the night progresses and it will move up from 29% at 07:00 pm to 48% at 11:00 pm IST. Still, it will not be very humid and thus help the players remain fresh throughout the game. There will be no cloud cover, which would mean a lot of dew is on the way. 
 

6:59 PM Apr 23

Shorter boundaries, true bounce and lots of dew to help the batters make M Chinnaswamy the best ground to bat on. There is no help at all for the bowlers except for the early swing and it is expected to remain true to its nature.  
 

6:58 PM Apr 23

The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and his counterpart from Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul will take place at 07:00 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 
 

6:58 PM Apr 23

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are back at home and they would look to once again become the team that played the first match this season and beat Mumbai Indians hands down. They have in front of them Lucknow Super Giants who have won two of their three games this season. It is going to be a run-fest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 
 

6:36 PM Apr 23

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, taking place at the NM Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

