Home / Cricket / News / Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper on way to recovery, bats in recreational game

Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper on way to recovery, bats in recreational game

The return of Rishabh Pant to top-flight cricket is keenly awaited, and the wicketkeeper-batsman dropped some positive signals when he batted for a few balls during a recreational event on August 15

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Rishabh Pant with Mohammed Siraj at NCA. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The return of Rishabh Pant to top-flight cricket is keenly awaited, and the wicketkeeper batsman dropped some positive signals when he batted for a few balls during a recreational event on India's Independence Day.

Pant has been out of action after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on the Dehradun-Delhi highway in December last year.

In a fan video shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Pant was seen stepping out to hammer the ball out of the ground, and roars of onlookers accompanied the shot.

The little shimmy down the pitch might have come as a confidence booster for the batter as well because the crash had affected his knee the most.

Pant, who has been recuperating at the NCA, visited a sporting facility near Bengaluru to take part in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the JSW Foundation.

During the function, Pant exhorted people to keep enjoying sports.

 

— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 16, 2023Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that.

But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don't miss enjoyment in life), Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

Pant plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and the team is co-owned by the JSW group.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a fitness update on Pant last month.

He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.

"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running, BCCI had said in a statement.

Also Read

"I am still in the game", Rishabh Pant says in new Zomato ad promoting ZPL

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Rishabh Pant must take his time to heal properly, says Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

IPL 2023: Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in Pant's absence, Axar named VC

West Indies' Marlon Samuels found guilty by anti-corruption tribunal

Bad news for Parithvi Shaw as knee injury ends his Northamptonshire stint

IND vs IRE: Bumrah bowls at India nets after 11 months with high intensity

World Cup: Rohit must be aggressive for India to win trophy, says Kapil Dev

Asia Cup unleashes grandest stage for IND vs PAK rivalry: Ravi Shastri

Topics :Rishabh PantIndia cricket teamIndian Cricket

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story