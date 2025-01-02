Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rohit Sharma has earned right to walk away on his own terms: Michael Clarke

Pressure has been gradually building on Rohit who is yet to play a knock of significance in the three Tests he has played so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Press Trust of India Sydney
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke says India skipper Rohit Sharma has earned the right to walk away from Test cricket on his own terms notwithstanding his barren run with the bat Down Under.

Pressure has been gradually building on Rohit who is yet to play a knock of significance in the three Tests he has played so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Another stalwart in the team, Virat Kohli, is also facing the heat for repeatedly falling to balls outside the off-stump in the series.  ALSO READ: Will Rohit Sharma play the Sydney Test? Coach Gambhir deflects question

"You see that with a number of players -- to some people the captaincy helps for others it doesn't. I certainly think he'll plat at Sydney. I don't think they'll drop him. I think Rohit has earned the right and he's captain. When you are captain you get a little more leeway as well," Clarke told ESPN ahead of the fifth Test beginning here on Friday.

"But those numbers don't read great. But they'll allow Rohit to walk away on his own terms. No idea if Sydney will be his last Test. I'm not sure what he is thinking, or what India's got coming up Test cricket wise.

"I'm not sure how Rohit feels captaincy wise..he's just had his second child so who knows what's going to happen there but I'll imagine he will certainly play in Sydney," he added.

Rohit averages 30.58 as captain but before that he scored runs at an average of 46.87.

Another former Australia captain Aaron Finch also weighed in on the debate.

"The alarming thing for me is how well they played under Bumrah's captaincy in Perth (in first Test) and they have come back here and looks like an unsettled line up since Rohit's come back in. But he's still a great player, he's a beautiful player to watch and I hope he gets some runs," said Finch.

Reddy a genius, must bat six  Clarks also feels that Nitish Kumar Reddy must bat higher up the order after smashing a hundred at number 8 at the MCG.

"Reddy, this young kid batting at number eight, is a genius. I think he has definitely got to bat seven if not six. He has been India's leading run-scorer, 21 years of age, unbelievable. He has been underrated in the entire series, Clarke told Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

"He has impressed everyone. He has not feared any Australian bowler. He has been patient when he has needed to be patient. He has batted with the tail extremely well. He has shown his intent. He bats, bowls and fields. This guy is a very good find for the Indian cricket team.

"I think he is good enough to bat at number six. So what a great option for India going into the last Test match, Clarke added.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

