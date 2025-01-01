Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cricket schedule 2025: England's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

England will visit Australia for the highly anticipated Ashes series in late 2025. Check all you need to know about England's upcoming schedule here

England's full schedule for 2025
England’s full schedule for 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
The English cricket team, despite being the dominant side on multiple occasions across all three formats in 2024, failed to register any significant record under their name. However, they will get numerous chances to prove themselves in 2025, as they start their year against India in India and finish it off with a highly anticipated Ashes series against Australia in Australia.
 
England’s cricket schedule for 2025  ODIs and T20Is vs India in 2025
 
India and England kick off the year with a five-match T20I series as part of England's tour of India, starting on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The action-packed series traverses iconic venues such as Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai. This is followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on February 6 at Nagpur and culminating in Ahmedabad on February 12.  ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
England then heads to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, with crucial Group B matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa in February and March, hosted at Lahore and Karachi.  Test vs Zimbabwe and white ball series vs West Indies in 2025
 
In May, England faces Zimbabwe in a four-day Test at Nottingham, followed by an engaging ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, contested across Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Chester-le-Street, Bristol, and Southampton.  Test series vs India in 2025  The summer intensifies with India’s Test tour of England, spanning June to August, featuring five matches at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval. 
    Test series vs South Africa in 2025

September sees England hosting South Africa for ODIs and T20Is at venues like Leeds, Lord’s, Cardiff, and Nottingham. Later in the month, England tours Ireland for a three-match ODI series.  The Ashes in 2025
 
The cricketing year ends on a grand note with the Ashes series against Australia, beginning in November. England will battle Australia at iconic venues like Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, with the series promising to deliver classic Test cricket moments.
 
England’s full schedule for 2025
 
Date Match Details Tournament Venue Time (IST)
Jan 22, Wed India vs England, 1st T20I England tour of India, 2025 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 19:00
Jan 25, Sat India vs England, 2nd T20I England tour of India, 2025 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 19:00
Jan 28, Tue India vs England, 3rd T20I England tour of India, 2025 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 19:00
Jan 31, Fri India vs England, 4th T20I England tour of India,  2025 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 19:00
Feb 02, Sun India vs England, 5th T20I England tour of India, 2025 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 19:00
Feb 06, Thu India vs England, 1st ODI England tour of India, 2025 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 13:30
Feb 09, Sun India vs England, 2nd ODI England tour of India, 2025 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 13:30
Feb 12, Wed India vs England, 3rd ODI England tour of India, 2025 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 13:30
Feb 22, Sat Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 14:30
Feb 26, Wed Afghanistan vs England, 8th Match, Group B ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 14:30
Mar 01, Sat South Africa vs England, 11th Match, Group B ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 National Stadium, Karachi 14:30
May 22, Thu - May 25, Sun England vs Zimbabwe, Four-day Test Zimbabwe tour of England, 2025 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 15:30
May 29, Thu England vs West Indies, 1st ODI West Indies tour of England, 2025 Edgbaston, Birmingham 17:30
Jun 01, Sun England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI West Indies tour of England, 2025 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 15:30
Jun 03, Tue England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI West Indies tour of England, 2025 Kennington Oval, London 17:30
Jun 06, Fri England vs West Indies, 1st T20I West Indies tour of England, 2025 Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 23:00
Jun 08, Sun England vs West Indies, 2nd T20I West Indies tour of England, 2025 County Ground, Bristol 23:00
Jun 10, Tue England vs West Indies, 3rd T20I West Indies tour of England, 2025 The Rose Bowl, Southampton 23:00
Jun 20, Fri - Jun 24, Tue England vs India, 1st Test India tour of England, 2025 Headingley, Leeds 15:30
Jul 02, Wed - Jul 06, Sun England vs India, 2nd Test India tour of England, 2025 Edgbaston, Birmingham 15:30
Jul 10, Thu - Jul 14, Mon England vs India, 3rd Test India tour of England, 2025 Lord's, London 15:30
Jul 23, Wed - Jul 27, Sun England vs India, 4th Test India tour of England, 2025 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 15:30
Jul 31, Thu - Aug 04, Mon England vs India, 5th Test India tour of England, 2025 Kennington Oval, London 15:30
Sep 02, Tue England vs South Africa, 1st ODI South Africa tour of England, 2025 Headingley, Leeds 17:30
Sep 04, Thu England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI South Africa tour of England, 2025 Lord's, London 17:30
Sep 07, Sun England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI South Africa tour of England, 2025 The Rose Bowl, Southampton 15:30
Sep 10, Wed England vs South Africa, 1st T20I South Africa tour of England, 2025 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 23:00
Sep 12, Fri England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I South Africa tour of England, 2025 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 23:00
Sep 14, Sun England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I South Africa tour of England, 2025 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 19:00
Sep 17, Wed Ireland vs England, 1st ODI England tour of Ireland, 2025 TBC, TBC 15:15
Sep 19, Fri Ireland vs England, 2nd ODI England tour of Ireland, 2025 TBC, TBC 15:15
Sep 21, Sun Ireland vs England, 3rd ODI England tour of Ireland, 2025 TBC, TBC 15:15
Nov 21, Fri - Nov 25, Tue Australia vs England, 1st Test The Ashes, 2025-26 Perth Stadium, Perth 17:30
Dec 04, Thu - Dec 08, Mon Australia vs England, 2nd Test The Ashes, 2025-26 The Gabba, Brisbane 09:30
Dec 17, Wed - Dec 21, Sun Australia vs England, 3rd Test The Ashes, 2025-26 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 05:30
Dec 26, Fri - Dec 30, Tue Australia vs England, 4th Test The Ashes, 2025-26 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 05:30
          
First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

