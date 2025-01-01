Cricket schedule 2025: England's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The English cricket team, despite being the dominant side on multiple occasions across all three formats in 2024, failed to register any significant record under their name. However, they will get numerous chances to prove themselves in 2025, as they start their year against India in India and finish it off with a highly anticipated Ashes series against Australia in Australia.
England’s cricket schedule for 2025 ODIs and T20Is vs India in 2025
India and England kick off the year with a five-match T20I series as part of England's tour of India, starting on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The action-packed series traverses iconic venues such as Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai. This is followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on February 6 at Nagpur and culminating in Ahmedabad on February 12. ICC Champions Trophy 2025
England then heads to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, with crucial Group B matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa in February and March, hosted at Lahore and Karachi. Test vs Zimbabwe and white ball series vs West Indies in 2025
In May, England faces Zimbabwe in a four-day Test at Nottingham, followed by an engaging ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, contested across Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Chester-le-Street, Bristol, and Southampton. Test series vs India in 2025 The summer intensifies with India’s Test tour of England, spanning June to August, featuring five matches at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.
Test series vs South Africa in 2025
September sees England hosting South Africa for ODIs and T20Is at venues like Leeds, Lord’s, Cardiff, and Nottingham. Later in the month, England tours Ireland for a three-match ODI series. The Ashes in 2025
The cricketing year ends on a grand note with the Ashes series against Australia, beginning in November. England will battle Australia at iconic venues like Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, with the series promising to deliver classic Test cricket moments.
England’s full schedule for 2025
|Date
|Match Details
|Tournament
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Jan 22, Wed
|India vs England, 1st T20I
|England tour of India, 2025
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|19:00
|Jan 25, Sat
|India vs England, 2nd T20I
|England tour of India, 2025
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|19:00
|Jan 28, Tue
|India vs England, 3rd T20I
|England tour of India, 2025
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|19:00
|Jan 31, Fri
|India vs England, 4th T20I
|England tour of India, 2025
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|19:00
|Feb 02, Sun
|India vs England, 5th T20I
|England tour of India, 2025
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|19:00
|Feb 06, Thu
|India vs England, 1st ODI
|England tour of India, 2025
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|13:30
|Feb 09, Sun
|India vs England, 2nd ODI
|England tour of India, 2025
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|13:30
|Feb 12, Wed
|India vs England, 3rd ODI
|England tour of India, 2025
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|13:30
|Feb 22, Sat
|Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B
|ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|14:30
|Feb 26, Wed
|Afghanistan vs England, 8th Match, Group B
|ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|14:30
|Mar 01, Sat
|South Africa vs England, 11th Match, Group B
|ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
|National Stadium, Karachi
|14:30
|May 22, Thu - May 25, Sun
|England vs Zimbabwe, Four-day Test
|Zimbabwe tour of England, 2025
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|15:30
|May 29, Thu
|England vs West Indies, 1st ODI
|West Indies tour of England, 2025
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|17:30
|Jun 01, Sun
|England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
|West Indies tour of England, 2025
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|15:30
|Jun 03, Tue
|England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
|West Indies tour of England, 2025
|Kennington Oval, London
|17:30
|Jun 06, Fri
|England vs West Indies, 1st T20I
|West Indies tour of England, 2025
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|23:00
|Jun 08, Sun
|England vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
|West Indies tour of England, 2025
|County Ground, Bristol
|23:00
|Jun 10, Tue
|England vs West Indies, 3rd T20I
|West Indies tour of England, 2025
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|23:00
|Jun 20, Fri - Jun 24, Tue
|England vs India, 1st Test
|India tour of England, 2025
|Headingley, Leeds
|15:30
|Jul 02, Wed - Jul 06, Sun
|England vs India, 2nd Test
|India tour of England, 2025
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|15:30
|Jul 10, Thu - Jul 14, Mon
|England vs India, 3rd Test
|India tour of England, 2025
|Lord's, London
|15:30
|Jul 23, Wed - Jul 27, Sun
|England vs India, 4th Test
|India tour of England, 2025
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|15:30
|Jul 31, Thu - Aug 04, Mon
|England vs India, 5th Test
|India tour of England, 2025
|Kennington Oval, London
|15:30
|Sep 02, Tue
|England vs South Africa, 1st ODI
|South Africa tour of England, 2025
|Headingley, Leeds
|17:30
|Sep 04, Thu
|England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI
|South Africa tour of England, 2025
|Lord's, London
|17:30
|Sep 07, Sun
|England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI
|South Africa tour of England, 2025
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|15:30
|Sep 10, Wed
|England vs South Africa, 1st T20I
|South Africa tour of England, 2025
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|23:00
|Sep 12, Fri
|England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I
|South Africa tour of England, 2025
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|23:00
|Sep 14, Sun
|England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I
|South Africa tour of England, 2025
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|19:00
|Sep 17, Wed
|Ireland vs England, 1st ODI
|England tour of Ireland, 2025
|TBC, TBC
|15:15
|Sep 19, Fri
|Ireland vs England, 2nd ODI
|England tour of Ireland, 2025
|TBC, TBC
|15:15
|Sep 21, Sun
|Ireland vs England, 3rd ODI
|England tour of Ireland, 2025
|TBC, TBC
|15:15
|Nov 21, Fri - Nov 25, Tue
|Australia vs England, 1st Test
|The Ashes, 2025-26
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|17:30
|Dec 04, Thu - Dec 08, Mon
|Australia vs England, 2nd Test
|The Ashes, 2025-26
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|09:30
|Dec 17, Wed - Dec 21, Sun
|Australia vs England, 3rd Test
|The Ashes, 2025-26
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|05:30
|Dec 26, Fri - Dec 30, Tue
|Australia vs England, 4th Test
|The Ashes, 2025-26
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|05:30