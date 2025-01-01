Cricket schedule 2025: England's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The English cricket team, despite being the dominant side on multiple occasions across all three formats in 2024, failed to register any significant record under their name. However, they will get numerous chances to prove themselves in 2025, as they start their year against India in India and finish it off with a highly anticipated Ashes series against Australia in Australia.

England’s cricket schedule for 2025 ODIs and T20Is vs India in 2025

India and England kick off the year with a five-match T20I series as part of England's tour of India, starting on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The action-packed series traverses iconic venues such as Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai. This is followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on February 6 at Nagpur and culminating in Ahmedabad on February 12. ICC Champions Trophy 2025

England then heads to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, with crucial Group B matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa in February and March, hosted at Lahore and Karachi. Test vs Zimbabwe and white ball series vs West Indies in 2025

Test series vs India in 2025 The summer intensifies with India's Test tour of England, spanning June to August, featuring five matches at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval. ALSO READ: India cricket schedule 2025: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is In May, England faces Zimbabwe in a four-day Test at Nottingham, followed by an engaging ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, contested across Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Chester-le-Street, Bristol, and Southampton.

September sees England hosting South Africa for ODIs and T20Is at venues like Leeds, Lord’s, Cardiff, and Nottingham. Later in the month, England tours Ireland for a three-match ODI series. The Ashes in 2025

The cricketing year ends on a grand note with the Ashes series against Australia, beginning in November. England will battle Australia at iconic venues like Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, with the series promising to deliver classic Test cricket moments.

England’s full schedule for 2025