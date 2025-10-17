Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Travis Head backs Rohit and Kohli for 2027 ICC World Cup participation

Travis Head backs Rohit and Kohli for 2027 ICC World Cup participation

Head hailed Kohli as "probably the greatest white-ball batter of all time" and said Rohit isn't far behind

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australian opener Travis Head feels that India’s white-ball stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have what it takes to extend their glittering careers until the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. With speculation swirling over the future of India’s celebrated batting duo, Head expressed confidence that both will continue to dominate the format for a few more years.
 
Speaking at the press conference on Friday ahead of the first ODI against India in Perth, the left-hander noted that despite being 37 by the time of the next World Cup, both batters possess unmatched skill and hunger to remain at the top level. Head’s remarks came during a joint media appearance with India’s Axar Patel as both sides gear up for yet another high-profile bilateral clash. 
 

“Two of the greatest to ever do it”

Head hailed Kohli as “probably the greatest white-ball batter of all time” and said Rohit wasn’t far behind. Drawing parallels as an opener himself, Head said he holds immense respect for the Indian captain’s consistency and approach to batting. He suggested that while India will eventually miss their iconic pair, he expects both to feature in the 2027 World Cup given their form and fitness levels.

Respect for Rohit’s batting craft

The Australian southpaw admitted he has never had a chance to personally interact with Rohit despite sharing the field frequently in the IPL and international cricket. However, he admires how Rohit “goes about his game the right way,” describing him as someone who plays with composure and class. Head said he hopes for a chance to speak with or play alongside Rohit someday, hinting that such an opportunity could come if the Indian captain continues a bit longer in international cricket.

Green’s absence and a competitive series ahead

Head also spoke about teammate Cameron Green being ruled out of the India series, describing it as a precaution ahead of the Ashes. He emphasised that while Green’s absence was disappointing, it should not impact Australia’s long-term plans. Reflecting on the upcoming eight-match white-ball series, Head said contests between India and Australia are “always intense and of the highest standard,” calling it a perfect curtain-raiser to the Australian summer.

More From This Section

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

Test Twenty announced as new format of franchise cricket

What is Test Twenty, the new hybrid format uniting Tests and T20s?

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 reaches over 60 mn viewers in first 13 matches

Australia women vs Bangladesh women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

Ishan Kishan batting vs Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season

Stay longer, score freely: Ishan Kishan reveals Ranji Trophy 2025-26 goals

Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket News India cricket team Australia cricket team India vs Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon