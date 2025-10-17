Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Fielding drills headline Indian team's Perth training Day 2

After a small but intense first practice session on Thursday, Team India began their second practice session on Friday with fielding drills taking centre stage

Team India during second practice session at Perth on Friday
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
The Indian cricket team is leaving no stone unturned to get themselves in the best shape possible ahead of the three-match Down Under ODI series against Australia. The first match of the series will be played on Sunday, October 19, and with the Men in Blue landing in Perth (venue for the first ODI) on Thursday, they immediately took to the field for the practice session.
 
After a small but intense first practice session on Thursday, Team India began their second practice session on Friday with fielding drills taking centre stage. In the early part of the session, all the members of the Indian team were seen running and doing various stretching exercises along with some catching practice.
 
Notably, Team India arrived in Perth in two batches, with the first one coming on Thursday, while the second batch landed on Friday. 

Small but intense first practice session

In the first practice session on Thursday, the Indian team, under coach Gautam Gambhir, had an optional session where seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sweated it out in the nets, batting side by side and focusing on shot execution and rhythm. Kohli specifically worked on tackling deliveries outside the off stump, an area exploited in past tours. Fielding drills were prioritised to address lapses from the Asia Cup, while KL Rahul showcased aggressive intent. Pacers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh bowled long spells to adapt quickly to local conditions, setting an energetic tone for the upcoming series.

India eyeing second-ever bilateral Down Under ODI series win vs Australia

While India’s overseas record has improved significantly in recent years, especially in white-ball cricket, they still have just one bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil. The win came back in 2019, where Team India, with the help of MS Dhoni’s heroics and the brilliant leadership of Virat Kohli, beat Australia 2-1 in the three-match series. However, on their very next tour, India lost the ODI series to the Aussies 1-2.
 
Moreover, India’s ODI match against Australia in Perth will be the first time these two teams will meet at the venue for a 50-over-a-side match.

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

