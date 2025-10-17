IND vs AUS: Fielding drills headline Indian team's Perth training Day 2

The Indian cricket team is leaving no stone unturned to get themselves in the best shape possible ahead of the three-match Down Under ODI series against Australia. The first match of the series will be played on Sunday, October 19, and with the Men in Blue landing in Perth (venue for the first ODI) on Thursday, they immediately took to the field for the practice session.

After a small but intense first practice session on Thursday, Team India began their second practice session on Friday with fielding drills taking centre stage. In the early part of the session, all the members of the Indian team were seen running and doing various stretching exercises along with some catching practice.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming Notably, Team India arrived in Perth in two batches, with the first one coming on Thursday, while the second batch landed on Friday. Small but intense first practice session In the first practice session on Thursday, the Indian team, under coach Gautam Gambhir, had an optional session where seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sweated it out in the nets, batting side by side and focusing on shot execution and rhythm. Kohli specifically worked on tackling deliveries outside the off stump, an area exploited in past tours. Fielding drills were prioritised to address lapses from the Asia Cup, while KL Rahul showcased aggressive intent. Pacers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh bowled long spells to adapt quickly to local conditions, setting an energetic tone for the upcoming series.