Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / SA20: Capitals exit after batting masterclass hands MI Cape Town 27-run win

SA20: Capitals exit after batting masterclass hands MI Cape Town 27-run win

Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis produced fireworks with the bat as MI Cape Town defeated Pretoria Capitals by 27 runs to throw their opponents out of SA20's playoffs race here.

SA20
SA20
Press Trust of India Centurion
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis produced fireworks with the bat as MI Cape Town defeated Pretoria Capitals by 27 runs to throw their opponents out of SA20's playoffs race here.

Put in to bat on Friday night, Hendricks and Brevis shared a scintillating unbroken 142-run partnership off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket to power MI Cape Town to 222 for 3.

The pair matched each other run for run with Hendricks finishing on 77 not out off 44 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) and Brevis hitting an unbeaten 73 off 32 balls (6x4s, 6x6s).

In reply, Pretoria Capitals finished at 195 for 8, with Will Smeed top-scoring with 52 off 36 balls (9x4s), while Will Jacks (39) and Keagen Lion-Cachet (34 not out off 18) also making useful contributions.

Skipper Rashid Khan (2/25) and medium-pace all-rounder Corbin Bosch (2/40) picked up two wickets each for MI Cape Town.

Despite lightning and some thundershowers interrupting MI Cape Town's innings, it did nothing to dim the excitement with the capacity crowd being treated to a batting exhibition of the highest order.

Also Read

Yuvraj Singh joins India Masters for inaugural International Masters League

Pakistan to Australia: Updated squads of all 8 teams in Champions Trophy

WATCH: Security lapse at Kotla; Fans enter ground, shake hands with Kohli

We go into every match with ruthless mindset: Parunika after U19 WC SF win

Yuvraj Singh-backed Canada Super60 League to be held in July in Toronto

With the bowlers having dominated thus far in Season 3, it was the turn of the batters to provide the excitement with a sum total of 417 runs scored on the night.

These two sides were involved in a similar run-fest last season when they posted a record 462 runs at the same ground.

Unfortunately for the Centurion faithful, this was the last time they will see their team in action as the Capitals fell 27 runs short.

Capitals can now no longer qualify for the playoffs with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings advancing to the Eliminator, set to be played at Centurion on February 5.

MI Cape Town raced out of the starting blocks with the in-form opening pair of Rassie van der Dussen (30 off 22 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (22 off 13 balls) smashing 45 in just 4.4 overs.

The Capitals tried their best in the run-chase with Smeed striking his second half-century of the competition, but MI Cape Town kept picking up wickets to restrict the home team.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at Newlands before MI Cape Town head to St George's Park for their Qualifier 1 clash against Paarl Royals on February 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Buttler felt it was unfair but match referee took call: Morne on using Rana

'Batting has always been close to my heart', says all-rounder Hardik Pandya

IND vs ENG 5th T20: Pitch report and key stats of Wankhede stadium

What is ICC concussion substitute rule? A loophole in the rule explained

Akash Anand makes his mark with maiden First-Class ton for Mumbai

Topics :Cricket

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story