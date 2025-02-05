SA20: Markram not relying on old records in eliminator against Super Kings

It will be a clash of titans in Centurion on Wednesday, when two-time defending champions Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape go toe-to-toe with Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings in the eliminator of SA20 2025. Sunrisers will be the favourites to win the match given their current form and history in the playoffs of SA20. However, skipper Markram believes that every match is a fresh match and performance is much more important than old records.

On the other hand, Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis hopes to have a change in fortune this time around after failing to reach the final twice in two seasons.

Markram focused on the present

Aiden Markram insists that past success will not guarantee victory. He emphasised that his team must approach the game as a fresh challenge. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the defending champions, bring experience in knockout matches, but skipperinsists that past success will not guarantee victory. He emphasised that his team must approach the game as a fresh challenge.

“It’s a completely new game, you don’t walk onto the field thinking you’re ahead because you’ve been successful in that position before,” Markram stated. “We pride ourselves on winning from any position, we will scrap and try to find a way to win.”

ALSO READ: SA20 eliminator Sunrisers vs Super Kings Playing 11, timing, live streaming The match also serves as a rematch of last season’s semi-final at the same venue, where Markram’s brilliant century helped Sunrisers knock out Joburg Super Kings and reach the SA20 final.

Also Read

Du Plessis hopes for a different outcome

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis is well aware of that history but is determined to ensure his team delivers a stronger performance this time.

“I did think about it when I saw the fixture,” du Plessis admitted. “On that day, we were outplayed by a special knock from Aiden. Hopefully, it's a little bit different this time around.”

Injury woes for Joburg Super Kings

While focusing on tactics and performance, du Plessis also faces a major selection dilemma, as all-rounder Donovan Ferreira has been ruled out due to injury. Ferreira joins a growing list of injured players, including Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks, and David Wiese, further weakening the squad.

“It's a big loss. For every injury, you definitely feel the weight of it,” du Plessis acknowledged. “We’ve already lost five bowlers this season, but the guys who have stepped up have been nothing short of remarkable.”

A test of depth and resilience

Despite the injury setbacks, du Plessis remains optimistic and sees this as an opportunity for new players to shine.

“Lutho Sipamla and Hardus Viljoen have come in and really stepped up,” he said. “That's the nature of sport—injuries feel costly, but they also open doors for someone else. It’s a great occasion, a great stage, and if a player delivers in a knockout match, it could have great repercussions for their career.”