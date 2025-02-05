Ranji Trophy QFs: Mumbai vs Haryana match venue shifted to Eden Gardens

Defending champions Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana has been relocated by the BCCI from Lahli to Kolkata due to unforeseen circumstances. The match, originally scheduled to take place in Lahli, will now be hosted at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The shift comes as part of the decision for all the quarterfinals to be extended into five-day contests, running from February 8 to February 12.

Ajinkya Naik, president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), confirmed the change, stating, "Yes, we have received a communication from BCCI that our quarterfinal against Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens." He made the announcement on Wednesday to PTI.

The change in venue is believed to be influenced by the unpredictable weather in Northern India, especially at this time of the year, when winter conditions may interfere with match schedules. Despite being the tail end of the winter season, there remains a possibility of adverse weather affecting the game in Lahli, leading to the decision to move the match to a more stable climate in Kolkata.

This quarterfinal match will feature some prominent names, including India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who will be a key player for Mumbai. The squad also includes current national all-rounder Shivam Dube, the out-of-favor Shardul Thakur, and Mumbai’s skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

On the other hand, Haryana’s lineup will be headlined by the rising seam-bowling star Anshul Kamboj, who has made an impact in domestic cricket. The fixture promises to be an exciting contest as both teams aim to advance to the semifinals of this prestigious competition.