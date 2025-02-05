1st ODI: India vs England Playing 11, match and toss time, live streaming

at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. All eyes will be on batting performance of Rohit and Virat Kohli, who have been not in best of their form in the recent past. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami's match fitness will be crucial for the Indian team management given the uncertainity over the Jasprit Bumrah participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Indian stars will return to the One-Day cricket format, when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on England in the first of the three-match series at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. All eyes will be on batting performance of Rohit and Virat Kohli, who have been not in best of their form in the recent past. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami's match fitness will be crucial for the Indian team management given the uncertainity over the Jasprit Bumrah participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

For a slot of wicket-keeper in India's Playing 11, it is going to be a toss up between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. While Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in India's XI might not come as a surprise, if team management wants him in India's squad for Champions Trophy.

India vs England 1st ODI Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh England Playing 11 (probables): Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overston, Brydon Carse,Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep SinghBen Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overston, Brydon Carse,Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Rahul vs Pant: India’s Dilemma Ahead of Champions Trophy

As India fine-tunes its ODI lineup ahead of the Champions Trophy, a selection conundrum looms large— KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant? The battle for the wicketkeeper’s slot is not just about who dons the gloves but also about the balance of India’s middle order.

Rahul’s Stability vs Pant’s Explosiveness

KL Rahul, who seamlessly took over the wicketkeeping duties in Rishabh Pant’s absence during the 2023 World Cup, was nothing short of exceptional. With 452 runs and a reputation for anchoring the middle order, Rahul emerged as one of India's most reliable performers. His calm presence at the crease has been a cornerstone of India's ODI setup, ensuring stability under pressure.

Yet, his game is not without its flaws. While he provides a solid foundation, his strike rotation in the middle overs remains a lingering concern. In modern ODI cricket, where acceleration is key, this could tilt the scales in favor of a more aggressive alternative.

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Enter Rishabh Pant—the maverick left-hander who brings unpredictability, raw power, and an uncanny ability to turn matches on their head. In an Indian batting lineup heavily dominated by right-handers, Pant’s presence adds much-needed variety. His fearless stroke play and ability to clear the ropes with astonishing ease make him an undeniable X-factor.

A Dilemma That Could Cost Iyer?

India’s team management could look to accommodate both Rahul and Pant, but that might come at the expense of Shreyas Iyer. Despite a lackluster showing in the Sri Lanka series, Iyer’s track record in ODIs and his consistency in the domestic circuit cannot be overlooked. He has been a proven match-winner, and leaving him out would be a tough call.

India vs England head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches played: 1-7

India won: 58

England won: 44

No result: 3

Tied: 2

India vs England squads

India squad for England ODI series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England squad for India ODI series: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India vs England 1st ODI live toss time, IND vs ENG live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs England 1st ODI be played in Nagpur?

The 1st ODI between India and England will be played on Thursday, February 6.

When will the toss take place for the India vs England 1st ODI in Nagpur?

The live toss for the India vs England 1st ODI will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

At what time India vs England 1st ODI match starts, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will kick-start at 1:30 PM IST

Where will the live telecast of India vs England 1st ODI match be available in India?

Star Sports Network will live telecast IND vs ENG 1st ODI in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast India vs England match with English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD in Hindi commentary.

Where will the live streaming of IND vs ENG 1st ODI match be available in India?

The live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar ott application and website.