IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Pitch report and key stats of VCA stadium in Nagpur

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Pitch report and key stats of VCA stadium in Nagpur

Regarding the pitch conditions, batters can expect a favorable surface. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 288 runs, so the opening ODI is likely to be a high-scoring affair.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
India will face England in the opening ODI of their three-match series this week, with the first encounter scheduled for Friday, February 6, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. 
 
As the ICC Champions Trophy approaches later this month, both teams are eager to perform well in the series. India enters the match with strong momentum after their 4-1 victory in the T20I series and will be aiming to build on that success. On the other hand, England will be keen to bounce back and a win in this ODI series will boost their confidence ahead of the prestigious Champions Trophy.  Check all latest updates of Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
IND vs ENG 1st ODI pitch report
 
The weather forecast for the match day in Nagpur is promising, with no rain expected. The temperature will hover around the early 30s during the first half of the game and drop into the 20s after sunset.   Check full Champions Trophy 2025 schedule here
 
VCA Stadium key stats
 
The VCA Stadium has hosted nine ODIs between 2009 and 2019, with an average first innings score of 288 runs. Teams chasing have enjoyed greater success, winning 6 out of 9 encounters. India's highest team total at the venue is 354/7 against Australia in 2009, while the lowest score recorded was 123 by Canada in the 2011 World Cup. Among individual performances, George Bailey’s 156 runs against India in 2013 is the highest score at the stadium, and Dale Steyn’s remarkable 5/50 against India in the 2011 World Cup is the best bowling performance. Virat Kohli leads the list for most runs at the stadium with 325, while Mitchell Johnson holds the record for most wickets, with 9 scalps from 3 matches. The last ODI held here in 2019 saw India edge out Australia by 8 runs in a thrilling encounter.  The 45,000 capacity stadium will be hosting its first ODI match since 2019 as the likes of Rohit and Virat return for the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.    ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Injury woes continue to mount trouble for Aussies 
VCA Stadium Nagpur key stats
Category Record/Stat
Total ODIs Hosted 9 (2009-2019)
Average First Innings Score 288 runs
Matches Won by Batting First 3
Matches Won by Chasing 6
Last ODI India vs Australia, 2019 (India won by 8 runs, target: 250)
Highest Team Score India 354/7 vs Australia, 2009
Lowest Team Score Canada 123 vs Zimbabwe, 2011 (World Cup)
Highest Individual Score George Bailey 156 vs India, 2013
Best Bowling Figures Dale Steyn 5/50 vs India, 2011 (World Cup)
Most Runs (Player) Virat Kohli 325 runs
Most Wickets (Player) Mitchell Johnson 9 wickets in 3 matches
 
Highest totals in ODIs at VCA Stadium, Nagpur
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
India 354/7 50 7.08 1 v Australia Nagpur won 28/10/09
India 351/4 49.3 7.09 2 v Australia Nagpur won 30/10/13
Australia 350/6 50 7 1 v India Nagpur lost 30/10/13
Sri Lanka 302/7 49.1 6.14 2 v India Nagpur won 18/12/09
India 301/7 50 6.02 1 v Sri Lanka Nagpur lost 18/12/09
South Africa 300/7 49.4 6.04 2 v India Nagpur won 12/03/11
Zimbabwe 298/9 50 5.96 1 v Canada Nagpur won 28/02/11
England 296/4 48.4 6.08 2 v Netherlands Nagpur won 22/02/11
India 296 48.4 6.08 1 v South Africa Nagpur lost 12/03/11
Netherlands 292/6 50 5.84 1 v England Nagpur lost 22/02/11
Australia 255 48.3 5.25 2 v India Nagpur lost 28/10/09
India 250 48.2 5.17 1 v Australia Nagpur won 05/03/19
India 243/3 42.5 5.67 2 v Australia Nagpur won 01/10/17
Australia 242 49.3 4.88 2 v India Nagpur lost 05/03/19
Australia 242/9 50 4.84 1 v India Nagpur lost 01/10/17
 
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

