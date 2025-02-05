IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Pitch report and key stats of VCA stadium in Nagpur

India will face England in the opening ODI of their three-match series this week, with the first encounter scheduled for Friday, February 6, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Check all latest updates of Champions Trophy 2025 here As the ICC Champions Trophy approaches later this month, both teams are eager to perform well in the series. India enters the match with strong momentum after their 4-1 victory in the T20I series and will be aiming to build on that success. On the other hand, England will be keen to bounce back and a win in this ODI series will boost their confidence ahead of the prestigious Champions Trophy.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI pitch report

Regarding the pitch conditions, batters can expect a favorable surface. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 288 runs, so the opening ODI is likely to be a high-scoring affair.

Check full Champions Trophy 2025 schedule here The weather forecast for the match day in Nagpur is promising, with no rain expected. The temperature will hover around the early 30s during the first half of the game and drop into the 20s after sunset.

VCA Stadium key stats